UK set to roll out COVID-19 vaccine from next week

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2020)

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use, the BBC reported.

British pharmaceutical regulator, the MHRA, told the BBC the vaccine offers up to 95 percent protection against COVID-19 illness and is safe for roll out next week.

However, the report stated immunisations could start within days for people in high priority groups.

The UK has already ordered 40 million doses – enough to vaccinate 20 million people, with two shots each.

BBC reported that around 10 million doses should be available soon, with the first doses arriving in the UK over the next few days.

It is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted saying: ”The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week.”