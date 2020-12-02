Latest News
UK set to roll out COVID-19 vaccine from next week
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use, the BBC reported.
British pharmaceutical regulator, the MHRA, told the BBC the vaccine offers up to 95 percent protection against COVID-19 illness and is safe for roll out next week.
However, the report stated immunisations could start within days for people in high priority groups.
The UK has already ordered 40 million doses – enough to vaccinate 20 million people, with two shots each.
BBC reported that around 10 million doses should be available soon, with the first doses arriving in the UK over the next few days.
It is the fastest ever vaccine to go from concept to reality, taking only 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that normally span a decade.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted saying: ”The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week.”
Latest News
Russia demands probe into IED explosion that injured embassy workers
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has demanded a full inquiry into an explosion in Kabul on Tuesday that resulted in four of their embassy workers sustaining slight injuries.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that Russia demands that Afghanistan “hold a thorough investigation of the incident and take comprehensive measures to ensure the security of Russian diplomatic mission workers in Afghanistan”
An unknown number of Russian embassy workers were slightly injured in an IED explosion in Kabul on Tuesday.
“On December 1, a makeshift bomb exploded near the Russian embassy complex in Kabul along the route of the vehicle belonging to the Russian diplomatic mission. Embassy workers in the car received a slight concussion,” Zakharova said.
She said the vehicle did not take a direct hit and embassy staff said preliminary investigations point towards the target having been an Afghan security forces vehicle.
“However, it can’t be ruled out that the terrorist attack was aimed against Russian citizens.”
“The Russian Embassy in Kabul is taking additional measures aimed to increase security of the embassy personnel and facilities,” she said.
Latest News
World Bank suspends $200 million in funding to Afghanistan
The World Bank has suspended the payment of about $200 million in funding to Afghanistan as the country’s Central Bank has failed to provide the World Bank with necessary information.
The head of the World Bank in Afghanistan, Henry Crowley, reportedly stated in a note to President Ashraf Ghani, that the reason for holding back the money was because the Central Bank had not provided them with necessary data and information as requested.
In the letter, Crowley said written requests by the WB to the Central Bank had gone unanswered and in turn he called on Ghani to intervene.
According to the World Bank, it has pledged a total of $600 million to Afghanistan for this year. Of this, $400 million has been paid over to the Afghan government bu the remaining $200 million is being withheld.
Latest News
Watchdogs outraged over photo of Australian soldier drinking from prosthetic leg
Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia Director for Human Rights Watch, has called on the Afghan government to speak up for victims of the alleged war crimes carried out by Australia’s special forces.
Following the publication on Tuesday of a photograph of an Australian special forces soldier drinking beer out of a prosthetic leg belonging to a dead Taliban fighter, Gossman tweeted: “The Afghan government should speak up for the victims and demand a thorough and independent investigation of all alleged crimes, prosecutions of those responsible, and adequate and swift compensation to the Afghans harmed by these crimes.”
Zabiullah Farhang, a spokesman for the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said the photos showed Australian soldiers “had no respect for the life of Afghans here”.
Other Afghans reacted with as much disgust at the photograph, and others published in Australian media.
“It is the most disgusting, shocking and horrific image I’ve ever seen,” Hayatullah Fazly, a member of the provincial council in Uruzgan, told the Guardian.
“It is more painful when you consider that [the soldiers] were here to help us and make us feel safe. It’s shameful.”
The publication of the images follows the release last week of a redacted report into Australian special forces’ conduct in Afghanistan that linked soldiers to the unlawful deaths of 39 prisoners and civilians.
One alleged incident, heavily redacted in the report, is described as “possibly the most disgraceful episode in Australia’s military history”.
A special investigator’s office has been set up to prosecute the alleged crimes detailed in the report.
Farhang meanwhile told the Guardian: “This is a true violation of international human rights and also it is a war crime. We welcome the Australian prime minister’s efforts in creating an [office] to investigate it, this will help in discovering more crimes.
“We ask the Australian government to hear and accept the demands of victims … [to help in] bringing the responsible to justice. The special committee should also facilitate a way in which the victims can directly contact them,” he said.
Gossman also said prosecutors needed to “investigate up the chain of command” and hold senior officers criminally liable if they knew about the alleged crimes and failed to prevent them or punish those responsible.
UK set to roll out COVID-19 vaccine from next week
Russia demands probe into IED explosion that injured embassy workers
World Bank suspends $200 million in funding to Afghanistan
Watchdogs outraged over photo of Australian soldier drinking from prosthetic leg
NATO chief says decision to stay or leave will be made in February
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
Manhunt underway after shooting rampage on streets of Austrian capital
Taliban ‘could have used drone’ in Kunduz attack
US vote counting underway, process expected to be slower this year
Sola: Government, Taliban delegations agree on principles
Tahawol: Lack of consensus in peace process between government, politicians
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Ross Wilson, Chargé d’ Affaires of the US Embassy in Kabul
Morning News Show Part1: US to reduce troops in Afghanistan
Sola: Political parties accuse Ghani of creating obstacles on the way of peace process
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
Iran’s plan to jail Afghan migrants sparks concern in Kabul
- Latest News5 days ago
Gunmen behead man in Takhar – Officials
- Latest News5 days ago
Tehran blames Israel for the killing of Iranian scientist
- Featured4 days ago
Kabul doctor arrested for raping 10-year-old boy
- Featured4 days ago
US closes 10 bases as part of ‘murky’ withdrawal process
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan migrant makes waves despite being born without arms
- Latest News5 days ago
America’s security is not hinged on the number of troops on the ground: Pompeo
- Featured4 days ago
Afghan Republic’s team agrees ‘in principle’ to peace talks procedures