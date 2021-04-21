Latest News
UK ‘reserving right’ to return to Afghanistan if terrorism grows
The UK and its allies “reserve the right” to launch new military action in Afghanistan should international terrorism thrive, the British government has said.
According to the UK’s Forces news outlet, defence minister James Heappey has left the door open for military action should “ungoverned spaces” return which pose a threat to the UK homeland or the interests of allies, as well as the option of providing air support to Afghan forces.
Heappey also suggested a review will be carried out into Britain’s military involvement in the country.
Around 750 UK personnel are currently in the country in a non-combat role, as part of a NATO mission, but are expected to withdraw, along with all other foreign troops by Sepember 11.
Heappey, spoke of his first reaction to news that international troops will withdraw later this year: “Like every other Afghanistan veteran when I heard of NATO’s decision last week, I couldn’t help but ask myself ‘was it all worth it’?”
Forces reported that he did, however, say he hopes there is a successful political outcome in Afghanistan. He told MPs it is “almost certain” that a lasting peace settlement will “involve the Taliban as part of the Afghan government”.
Defence Select Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood meanwhile warned that Afghanistan is “heading towards another civil war” with the Taliban on the rise.
He said: “This cannot be the exit strategy we ever envisaged.
“Our nation and our military deserve answers.
“So, I request a Chilcot-style inquiry so we can learn the lessons of what went wrong.”
Heappey responded: “It’s not for me to agree to such an inquiry right now but one would hope the lessons would be learned.”
Former minister Ellwood had earlier told the Commons: “If we depart completely, a dangerous part of the world becomes more dangerous as the Taliban assumes control of the bulk of the country and, once again, gives sanctuary to extremist groups.
“Our brave military served with honour but they were let down by poor strategic judgments, that if politicians today do not understand and learn from will impede our confidence to step forward and stand up to extremism and authoritarianism in the future.”
Heappey said: “We have reached a point where the military mission has effectively culminated and what remains is a requirement for politics.”
Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey said Afghanistan has been “more failure than success” for the UK’s Armed Forces, reported Forces.
Addressing the Commons, he said: “There certainly have been some gains – governance, economic development, rights for women, education for girls, and ending Afghanistan as a base for terrorism abroad – but Afghanistan is more failure than success for the British military.
“And now with the full withdrawal of NATO troops, it’s hard to see a future without bloodier conflict, wider Taliban control and greater jeopardy for those Afghans who worked with the West, and for the women now in political, judicial, academic and business roles,” he said.
Heappey responded: “I’m not sure that I accept [Mr Healey’s] characterisation of it being defeat. I think that many of them, as I do, will reflect on the tactical and operational successes that they had within their individual tours, within the districts that they were responsible for.”
According to Forces, the discussion cames after the head of Britain’s Armed Forces expressed disappointment at US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.
Latest News
German troops could leave Afghanistan as early as July 4
The German military plans to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by as early as July 4, dpa news agency reported.
This is earlier than previously planned, the Defence Ministry informed Germany’s parliament on Wednesday.
According to dpa, the German military is currently holding talks with partners in NATO that could see Germany’s 1,100 troops leave by July 4.
The United States and NATO have set their final withdrawal date as September 11 – the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
A Defence Ministry spokesman told dpa that the countries involved were currently examining the challenges and consequences of withdrawing troops and that July 4 was being considered as the final pull-out date. The final decision lay with NATO, he added.
Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer previously set mid-August as the deadline.
The Defence Ministry spokesman highlighted the logistical challenges, with most of the equipment being returned to Germany by air.
Earlier plans suggested that some equipment could be abandoned in the country, with equipment seen as a security risk destroyed.
Latest News
US State Dept reiterates Istanbul was not meant to replace Doha talks
The US State Department’s spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday night that the Istanbul Conference was never meant to replace the Doha talks but rather it was part of a broader diplomatic effort to secure a political settlement.
Addressing a press conference, Price said the Doha talks “is an effort that continues to be ongoing and it’s an effort where we will continue to invest our resources, our political heft, knowing again that only through diplomacy, only through a political settlement, an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led process, will we be able to help support bringing peace, stability, and security to the people of Afghanistan.”
Soon after Price’s press conference, word spread that the Istanbul Conference had been postponed.This was confirmed on Wednesday morning by the three co-hosts, United Nations, Turkey and Qatar, in a statement.
“In view of recent developments, and after extensive consultations with the parties, it has been agreed to postpone the conference to a later date when conditions for making meaningful progress would be more favorable,” the statement read.
Price meanwhile again pointed out that the Biden administration is in no doubt that there is no military solution to the situation in Afghanistan.
He said: “The conference in Istanbul is part of that broader effort, that broader diplomatic engagement. We are grateful to the hosts – Turkey, Qatar, and the UN – for convening it. I would need to refer to them when it comes to the current status of that timing of it or timing of it going forward.”
The postponement comes after the Taliban’s announcement last week that they would not attend any peace conference until all foreign troops had withdrawn from the country.
Their announcement followed closely on the heels of US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s announcement that all foreign troops would be out of Afghanistan by September 11.
The Taliban said however this was in contravention of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year which stipulated foreign troops need to leave by May 1.
Latest News
Istanbul Conference postponed until ‘meaningful progress can be made’
Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations officially announced the postponement of the planned Istanbul Conference scheduled from april 24 to May 4.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the three co-hosts said: “In view of recent developments, and after extensive consultations with the parties, it has been agreed to postpone the conference to a later date when conditions for making meaningful progress would be more favorable.
“Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations will resolutely continue their earnest efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The co-hosts had planned the conference with the participation of the representatives of the Afghan Republic and the Taliban to add momentum to the negotiations that started in Doha last September to achieve a just and lasting peace in Afghanistan, read the statement.
Last week however, the Taliban issued a short statement saying they would not attend any peace conference until all foreign troops had withdrawn from the country.
Their announcement followed closely on the heels of US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s announcement that all foreign troops would be out of Afghanistan by September 11.
The Taliban said however this was in contravention of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year which stipulated foreign troops need to leave by May 1.
Zerbena: Discussion on the economic impact of US troops withdrawal
Sola: Government to call for a Loya Jirga
German troops could leave Afghanistan as early as July 4
US State Dept reiterates Istanbul was not meant to replace Doha talks
Istanbul Conference postponed until ‘meaningful progress can be made’
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week
Zerbena: Discussion on the economic impact of US troops withdrawal
Sola: Government to call for a Loya Jirga
Zerbena: Year 1400 development projects discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Interior Ministry warns Taliban
Tahawol: Foreign troops withdrawal from Afghanistan sparks concerns
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
-
Latest News5 days ago
With flagship electric car, Mercedes takes fight to Tesla
-
World4 days ago
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
-
Latest News4 days ago
US may increase troop numbers before full withdrawal: Pentagon
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani says Afghanistan is ‘not at risk of collapse’
-
Business4 days ago
Safety Concept signed to ensure security of Afghan section of TAPI
-
Latest News3 days ago
Foreign envoys trying to persuade Taliban to attend Turkey Conference
-
Latest News4 days ago
20 ANDSF members freed from Taliban prison