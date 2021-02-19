Latest News
UK renews commitments to NATO mission in Afghanistan
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed to fellow Defence Ministers representing NATO’s 30 members that the UK will scale up its own commitment in line with the Alliance’s missions in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Speaking in the virtual NATO defence ministerial conference said that UK government remains resolute to its support the Afghan government.
“First and foremost we are committed to delivering on NATO operations. The UK Government remains resolute in our support to the government of Afghanistan in the face of unacceptable Taliban violence,” Wallace told the conference.
“We are determined to ensure that conditions are met for achieving a lasting political settlement, which is the only means of ensuring security from terrorism for the people of Afghanistan, the United Kingdom and its Allies,” Wallace added.
United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin on Thursday after the second and final day of NATO Defense Ministerial in a released statement by the Pentagon thanked allies for their continued commitment to the Resolute Support Mission and reiterated that the US remains committed to a diplomatic effort to end the war.
The Taliban on Tuesday urged the US to honor a landmark withdrawal deal under which all foreign troops would exit Afghanistan in the coming months, even as violence continues to rage in the war-ravaged nation.
Russian envoy visits Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process
Russian special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, is visiting Islamabad for a one-day visit, on Friday, Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.
During the visit, Kabulov will call on the Foreign Minister and meet with Special Representative for Afghanistan and other dignitaries for an exchange of views on the latest developments in the Afghan peace process, read the statement.
The visit is part of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach in support of the Afghan peace process, the statement.
The statement also said that during Kabulov visits besides the exchange of views on the Afghan peace process, the visit will contribute to further strengthening Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation.
Kabulov visits to Pakistan come at a time while Pakistan is hosting Ahmad Wali Massoud, head of Massoud Foundation Afghanistan.
The Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to Ahmad Wali Massoud and stated that Pakistan and Afghanistan were bound by a fraternal relationship, rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture, and traditions.
During the meeting, they also discussed the Afghan peace process and the fraternal relations between the two countries.
Imran Khan stressed that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations provided a historic opportunity that must be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement.
The visit of Wali Massoud and his delegation is in continuation of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to Afghan leaders to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance mutual convergence on the Afghan peace process, Khan said.
Pentagon chief says no ‘hasty’ withdrawal from Afghanistan
Austin told the allies that the US is conducting a thorough review of the conditions of the US -Taliban Agreement to determine whether all parties have adhered to those conditions.
In an agreement reached last year in February, Trump, who had long promised to end America’s longest war, signed the United States up to a full withdrawal in coming months.
Austin has made it clear that he is committed to consulting with allies and partners throughout this process.
“The US would not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Austin reassured allies.
US new administration has been reviewing foreign policy moves made under Donald Trump, including the peace agreement reached with the Taliban.
Secretary Austin also welcomed the expanded role for NATO Mission Iraq and expressed confidence that all of the work done to date with the Iraqi government and security forces will lead to a self-sustainable mission.
3.8 earthquake near Kabul, Afghanistan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 hit the mountainous region of Afghanistan, west of the Capital City Kabul, last night on Feb. 18, 2021, 22:48 local time. Volcano discovery reported.
According to the report the quake originated 84 km southwest from the town of Paghman in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, at a depth of 10 km.
The area surrounding the quake is mountainous.
The quake was mostly felt by Kabul residents.
Meanwhile, a number of citizens also reported hearing a loud explosion-like sound from the location of the epicenter towards the mountains before feeling the quake.
So far there were no damages or casualties immediately reported.
But India’s national center for seismology says the Afghanistan earthquake was 4.3-magnitude.
