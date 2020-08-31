Connect with us

Featured

UK police appeal for help after Afghan father abducts his three children

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)

UK police have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of three children who were kidnapped by their Afghan father from their foster home in south London.

The children, Bilal Safi, Mohammed Ebrar Safi, and Mohammed Yaseen Safi – aged six, five and three – were taken from their home at knifepoint in Coulsdon on Thursday, 20 August.

According to a statement issued by the UK Embassy in Kabul, the children were playing in the garden while their foster carer was in the house. She heard footsteps nearby, turned around and saw the children’s father Imran Safi, 26. 

The foster carer told police Imran threatened her with a knife and used force to take the children. They have not been seen since. 

A manhunt for Imran was immediately launched by specialist detectives from a team which leads the response to abductions. They have been working 24/7 out of a specialist facility to trace Imran’s movements.

According to the statement, shortly after the children were taken an all ports alert was issued, meaning Imran’s image and details were circulated to all ports and borders. 

Detectives are working closely with national and international agencies to ensure any movement into foreign countries is identified. Imran is an Afghan national and has links to Pakistan. At this stage, it is not known if he has traveled overseas.

So far police have arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement but the whereabouts of Imran and the children are unknown. 

Commander Jon Savell, Gold Commander for this investigation, said: “Our absolute priority at this moment in time is the welfare of these three children. They have been taken from a place of safety and we are growing increasingly concerned about their wellbeing, particularly as we remain in the midst of a global health crisis. 

“While we do not believe at this time there is any immediate risk to their physical safety, their location, access to accommodation, healthcare, and other provisions is entirely unknown. We are concerned about the longer-term impact of this on all three children.

“An intense investigation into how this abduction was planned and carried out is being led by detectives in south London, alongside a manhunt being led by specialist detectives within the Met. More than 100 officers are currently working to locate and bring these children home safely. We are, as anyone would expect, working incredibly closely with our law enforcement partners and international colleagues to explore all lines of inquiry.

“This type of investigation is incredibly complex and fast-moving, and for good reason, we often don’t speak openly about such cases. That is why, until this stage, we have not sought the public’s help. But we are now urging anyone who may have any information which could assist us to come forward.”

Officers from the local town are leading the investigation into the abduction itself. They have arrested eight people on suspicion of involvement:

Police have asked if anyone who believes they have seen Imran Safi and his children since Thursday, 20 August or know of his whereabouts to contact police immediately through the investigation control room on +447942599374 or if anyone wants to provide information anonymously they can do so by calling +44800555111 quoting crime reference number 6143/20AUG20.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Business

Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia

Ariana News

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)

Two new key trade corridors between Iran and Central Asian countries, through Afghanistan, have been launched and are expected to considerably boost trade activities in the region. 

According to Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the two corridors are the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran (KTAI) route and the Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor. 

He told Tehran Times that the aim of the corridors is to bolster trade via Iranian borders. 

According to IRICA, Iran sent two shipments of goods from Shahid Rajaei Port in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas to Uzbekistan via the newly established Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan corridor a few weeks ago. This was a pilot operation to assess the route and proved successful.

According to IRICA Director of Transit Bureau Mostafa Ayati, the launch of the KTAI route in late July was also successful. 

Ayati said as a short and low-cost route to Central Asian countries under the TIR Convention, the development of transit corridors through Afghanistan is supported by both international bodies and the Iranian government.

He said all stakeholders were determined to develop this sector.

“The pilot opening of this corridor indicates that Afghanistan is seriously determined to develop transit in its territory and connect Central Asian countries to the southern waters, including the ports along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman (Chabahar),” he noted.

Tehran Times reported that on July 26, Iran sent two truckloads of goods from Shahid Rajaei Port to Kyrgyzstan through the KTAI corridor for the first time.

The corridor was launched by IRICA in collaboration with the International Road Transport Union (IRU), and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) under the framework of the TIR Convention.

The Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) is a multilateral treaty that was concluded in Geneva on 14 November 1975 to simplify and harmonize the administrative formalities of international road transport.

A third corridor, India-Iran-Afghanistan route, is another critical route for trade through Iran between India and Afghanistan. This route is already up and running. Recently the seventh shipment of wheat from India for Afghanistan arrived at Chabahar Port. 

Continue Reading

Featured

Another prominent Afghan, a former senator, killed in Kabul

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)

Former Afghan senator from southern Zabul province Mohammad Hassan Hotak was gunned down in Kabul on Sunday night, police confirmed Monday. 

Hotak was shot close to his house in Qala-e-Wazir in PD5, police said. 

This is yet another attack against a prominent Afghan figure in Kabul – which has seen a sharp rise in targeted killings in the past few weeks.

Last week, the Ministry of Interior confirmed Kabul province police chief, Amanullah Wahidi, had been dismissed following the increase in insecurity in the capital. 

This month alone, a string of IED explosions, a rocket attack, assassinations and an attempted assassination have been reported. 

 

Continue Reading

Featured

Two arrested after RAF jets scramble to intercept Ryanair flight

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)

Counter-terrorism police on Sunday night arrested two men at Stansted airport in the UK after they arrived on a flight from Vienna. 

UK media reports state a 34-year-old from Kuwait and a 48-year-old from Italy were taken into custody after the plane landed.

This came after a Lauda plane, owned by Ryanair, was intercepted by RAF Typhoon jets following unconfirmed reports of a security threat onboard. 

The Guardian reported that air monitoring agency Mil Radar tweeted at about 7.30 pm that two Typhoons had been launched from RAF base Coningsby and had circled the Stansted area. 

According to the Daily Mail, Ryanair said its crew were alerted to a “potential security threat” while onboard. 

A company spokesman said: “In line with procedures, the captain informed UK authorities and continued to London Stansted, where the aircraft landed normally and taxied to a remote stand where passengers in London Stansted waiting to depart to Vienna were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimize the delay to their flight.”

Passengers onboard said the plane was surrounded by armed police after it pulled up to an isolated part of the airport. 

Passenger Joanna Czechowska said officers boarded and took away two men after suspicious items were discovered in the toilets. 

The two men had arrived on a flight from Vienna and were detained under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, police said.

Continue Reading

Trending