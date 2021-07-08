Featured
UK PM confirms most British troops have left Afghanistan
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Thursday that most British troops have left Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the UK and other Western countries sent troops into the country to engage in what they described as a “war on terror.”
Addressing Parliament, Johnson said the threat posed by al-Qaeda to but he declined to answer questions on whether the hasty military exodus by the country and its NATO allies risks undoing the work of nearly two decades, the Associated Press reported.
Johnson also declined to give details about the troop withdrawal, citing security reasons. But he said that “all British troops assigned to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan are now returning home,” adding that “most of our personnel have already left.”
“We must be realistic about our ability alone to influence the course of events. It will take combined efforts of many nations, including Afghanistan’s neighbors, to help the Afghan people to build their future,” Johnson said.
“But the threat that brought us to Afghanistan in the first place has been greatly diminished by the valor and by the sacrifice of the armed forces of Britain and many other countries.”
He stressed that Britain remains committed to helping achieve a peace settlement in Afghanistan through diplomacy, AP reported.
“We are not walking away. We are keeping our embassy in Kabul, and we will continue to work with our friends and allies, particularly our friends in Pakistan, to work towards a settlement,” Johnson said.
The US military announced Tuesday that 90% of American troops and equipment had already left the country, with the drawdown set to finish by late August.
Last week, US officials vacated the country’s biggest airfield, Bagram Air Base and most European troops have also quietly pulled out in recent weeks.
US considers visas for vulnerable Afghan women after military exit
The Biden administration is considering offering an expedited visa path for vulnerable Afghans including women politicians, journalists, and activists who may become targets of the Taliban, U.S. officials say.
Rights groups have been asking the State Department and White House to add up to 2,000 visas specifically for vulnerable women and women’s advocates to a developing policy plan to evacuate thousands Afghans after the U.S. military pullout this month. The current plan includes translators who worked with foreign forces, Reuters reported.
One of the officials said the administration is looking not only at women who are under threat, but also men and minorities in high-risk professions.
Women who made gains during the two-decade U.S. occupation, and their supporters and advocates, should be part of any expedited list, rights groups have argued to the White House and State Department.
“Lives are at risk,” said Teresa Casale, advocacy director for Mina’s List, which advocates for women’s representation in governments around the world. “Women leaders are being actively targeted and killed by Taliban forces. They receive threats against their lives and safety every day.”
The group and others are recommending these visas be added to an expedited activation process for Afghan people most at risk, by creating a fast track program in State Department, and that U.S. officials actively pursue diplomacy to other countries as well to secure them, Reuters reported.
The White House declined to comment on the push to secure more visas for Afghan women’s rights advocates. President Joe Biden will speak Thursday afternoon about the U.S. military’s withdrawal, and is expected to mention women’s rights.
Women police officers, media workers, judges and medical workers have been assassinated in Afghanistan as foreign military left the country.
Women who appear on television and radio faced particular threats, Human Rights Watch wrote in April. “Female reporters may be targeted not only for issues they cover but also for challenging perceived social norms prohibiting women from being in a public role and working outside the home.”
Under the Taliban, women were barred from education or work, required to fully cover their bodies, and could not leave home without a male relative. “Moral offenses” were punished by flogging and stoning.
Boris Johnson to hold NSC meeting on UK’s post withdrawal plan
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to chair a National Security Council meeting Monday to decide the future shape of the UK footprint in Afghanistan.
This comes amid reports that a small contingency of British special forces will remain in Afghanistan to advise the Afghan military, while a number of regular troops will also stay behind to protect the UK Embassy in Kabul.
Sky News reported that the majority of British troops have quietly withdrawn from Afghanistan, with flag-lowering ceremonies marking the final stages of a nearly 20-year campaign.
The UK’s National Security Council meeting has already twice been delayed – and could be again – but time is running out to finalise and publicize the British position, Sky News reported.
“We are getting to a crunch point,” a Whitehall source said.
Afghan peace talks should continue unless Taliban pull out: Abdullah
Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said on Friday that long-stalled talks on a political settlement to decades of strife should not be abandoned despite surging Taliban attacks unless the insurgents themselves pull out.
“I think we shouldn’t shut the door unless it’s completely shut by the Taliban,” Abdullah told Reuters in an interview.
“We can’t say no to talks despite a lack of progress or in spite of what’s happening on the ground.”
Abdullah spoke after he and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House for talks on U.S. military and civilian aid, and issues stemming from the departure of the last U.S. troops nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion.
The former political rivals’ two-day visit, which included meetings with lawmakers from both parties and the Pentagon leadership, came at a time of surging violence across Afghanistan as government forces struggle to beat back Taliban advances.
Biden told Ghani and Abdullah that “Afghans are going to have to decide their future” and the “senseless violence has to stop.”
The fighting, however, has raised grave doubts about long-stalled U.S.-backed peace negotiations between the insurgents and a delegation that includes government officials that began in Doha under the Trump administration in 2020, Reuters reported.
Abdullah said there was “perhaps more optimism” about a peace deal when the negotiations began because, “the Taliban said things to different interlocutors that created optimism.”
Still, Abdullah said, the talks should not be abandoned.
“Eventually, the last man killed will not be a solution,” he said. “There has to be a peaceful settlement.”
