UK pledges to support 1.8 million Afghans with $100 million of life-saving aid
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged $100 million of UK emergency aid to support 1.8 million Afghans.
According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Truss announced the move at the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool on Saturday during a G7 ministers meeting on the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
The UK will provide over 1.8 million people with food, health services, shelter and water.
“This vital aid will go through the UN and other trusted delivery partners and will help respond to the worsening humanitarian situation,” read the statement.
Truss also called for greater international cooperation to prevent serious risks of migration, regional instability and humanitarian crises in Afghanistan.
“The UK is providing vital humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan this winter. The funds announced today will save lives, protect women and girls and support stability in the region. We are determined to do all we can for the people of Afghanistan,” Truss said.
“The UK support is part of the £286 million ($380 million) it has pledged to give to Afghanistan this year. It will also be used to provide support for victims of gender-based violence and to fund essential child protection services.
“Aid agencies will prioritize those most at risk including households headed by women and disabled people,” she said.
WFP Executive Director, David Beasley meanwhile said: “What we are seeing on the ground is heart-breaking – 23 million people are facing severe hunger in a country crippled by drought, conflict and an economic crisis.
“Women and children are bearing the brunt of this suffering and, as the harsh winter descends, more and more are slipping into malnutrition and starvation each day.
“The World Food Programme welcomes this donation from the British people and Government which will help us save many lives.”
At a session on Saturday on Afghanistan, the G7 Foreign Ministers discussed taking a coordinated international response to the growing crisis in the country. Foreign ministers also talked about how to engage with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
IEA welcomes US decision to allow transfer of personal remittances to Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday welcomed Washington’s decision to allow the transfer of personal remittances to Afghanistan.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs, tweeted that the US Treasury Department had issued a public authorization allowing Afghans living in the United States to send money to their families through legal money transferring and banking channels.
He welcomed the decision, saying he hoped all Afghans would have access to the global banking system.
Reuters reported on Friday, that the United States had issued a policy allowing personal remittances to be sent to Afghanistan.
According to Reuters, the measure protects individuals and financial institutions from US sanctions on the IEA as Afghanistan faces a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.
IEA appoints committee to review the Afghan army
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Saturday that a special committee has been assigned to review the Afghanistan army.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the new committee consists of 20 members and has already started the assessment process.
According to the statement, the committee is tasked to work on a plan to create a “committed, disciplined, equipped, honest and responsible” army for Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, a number of experts have called on the IEA to form an impartial army and one that is not politicized.
“The IEA has been trying to work on creating an army. An army can help a government to stay strong; therefore, the IEA must create an army that should stay out of politics,” Faizullah Zaland, a university lecturer said.
Samar Sadat, a military expert, stated: “A political army could work for politicians in the future and it could forget about the national interests.”
Afghan migrant documents his arduous journey to Europe
Videos published by Reuters have exposed the horrendous living conditions Afghan migrants are subjected to in a camp in France.
Some of the migrants interviewed said they have been in limbo for years.
One Afghan photographer and migrant, Saboor, 29, who has captured his journey on camera, said he left Afghanistan in 2015. According to him, it took him two years to get to Europe.
He said he first used his camera to take photographs until a charity organization gave him a camera.
While making the arduous journey overland to Western Europe, Saboor started photographing his fellow migrants in a bid to portray the hardships they experience.
“There was no one to photograph, to document what was happening,” he told Reuters.
“I decided to be a witness of our journey and show it to the world, show to the people how difficult it is when you leave your home.”
A wave of migration has reportedly started from Afghanistan, following the collapse of the former government led by Ashraf Ghani. This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis, increasing poverty and a collapsing economy.
“People can’t find food, they don’t have any opportunities; the Islamic Emirate should support people,” said Eid Mohammad, a Kabul resident.
IEA officials on the other hand called on Afghans to stay home and not migrate.
“The IEA urges the people to stay in Afghanistan with dignity, in other countries such circumstances are not provided. Dangers exit on the way, [people] drown in rivers and die on the borders. Most migrants live in worse conditions in camps, it is very unfortunate,” said Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, deputy minister of refugees and repatriation.
This comes after Germany announced on Friday it will admit 25,000 Afghans of a total 40,000 migrants that the EU has agreed to accept.
