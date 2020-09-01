Featured
UK condemns ongoing violence in Afghanistan, calls for immediate end to conflict
The UK has condemned continued violence and targeted attacks in Kabul and around the country and said all parties need to commit to a negotiated solution and start peace talks.
In a statement issued by the UK Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday, they stated that by their actions the perpetrators show their intent to intimidate through violence and terror – “they must be held accountable for their actions.”
The UK said: “The leaders and people of Afghanistan have shown their desire for peace and to exercise their full rights, including the fundamental right to live in safety and security.”
Commending the Afghan people on their bravery in defending and upholding the values of Afghanistan in search of peace, the UK stated it remains partners with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and the search for a political, negotiated settlement with the Taliban.
“There is an historic opportunity to bring an end to the conflict through a negotiated settlement with the Taliban.
“To realize this, the violence must stop, the targeted killing of civilians must stop and all parties must demonstrate their commitment to a negotiated solution and to peace by agreeing to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations without further delay,” the statement read.
This comes after a string of deadly attacks against Afghan security forces and targeted attacks against prominent Afghan figures.
The statement also comes amid stalled peace talks with the Taliban – talks that were scheduled to have started early last month in Doha.
Although some politicians have said in the past week that intra-Afghan negotiations would start this week, nothing has so far been confirmed.
Featured
Three security force members killed in Taliban car bomb
Three security force members were killed and 11 wounded when insurgents detonated a car bomb at the gate of a public protection forces compound in Gardez city, in Paktia province early Tuesday.
Local officials said insurgents first detonated the car bomb and then stormed the compound.
A brief gun battle ensued before two attackers were killed by security forces.
Among those wounded and hospitalized is a woman, officials said.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a Twitter post.
Featured
Apple plans to make at least 75 million 5G iPhones for this year
Apple Inc has asked suppliers to make at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, along with new Apple Watch models, a new iPad Air and a smaller HomePod, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
According to Reuters, Apple expects shipments of these next-generation iPhones to reach as high as 80 million units in 2020.
Apple plans to launch four new iPhone models next month with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes.
Apple is also reportedly preparing to launch a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen and two new Apple Watch versions, Bloomberg reported.
Bloomberg also reported that Apple has also been developing a new Apple TV box for improved gaming and an upgraded remote control. However, this might only be launched next year.
Featured
Pentagon, State Dept threatened with subpoenas for refusing to testify on Afghan strategy
US Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee are threatening to issue subpoenas if Pentagon and State Department officials refuse to testify at a hearing next month on the administration’s Afghanistan strategy.
In a Monday letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the lawmakers said they were requesting for the “final time” that witnesses from both departments testify at a September 9 hearing before the Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security, the Hill reported Tuesday.
“Should your departments refuse to appear voluntarily, the subcommittee will have no other choice but to receive testimony through compulsory process,” the letter stated.
According to The Hill, the committee has been seeking testimony from Pentagon and State Department officials on the Trump administration’s strategy in Afghanistan since August 2019 to no avail.
After not receiving a response from the officials to its August 2019 request, the committee then requested officials testify at hearings in January and March, according to the letter.
The Hill reported that in January, the committee was told three days beforehand no officials would appear despite the panel having rescheduled to accommodate the Pentagon.
In March, the committee was told officials were cutting back their appearances on Capitol Hill because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, the committee asked David Helvey, the acting assistant secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, and Zalmay Khalilzad, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, to appear at the September 9 hearing.
But the letter said the Pentagon “refused to attend,” and Khalilzad “could not participate ‘due to travel.’”
This comes after Pompeo said at a hearing late July that all troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by May next year. He said they would “be down to zero” by then.
So far, over 8,600 troops have been withdrawn and five US military bases have been handed over to the Afghan National Army in accordance with the Doha agreement signed in February between the US and the Taliban.
However, the next step, of intra-Afghan negotiations, between the Afghan government and the Taliban has stalled.
Talks, expected to have started early last month, failed to kick off after President Ashraf Ghani halted the prisoner release program.
As per the Doha agreement, the Taliban has freed about 1,000 government personnel while government has released over 5,000.
But 320 prisoners labeled “hardcore” have still not been freed. Australia, France and the US have all objected to the release of some of this group as they are responsible for having killed citizens of these countries.
Others in the group are accused of having masterminded some of Afghanistan’s most serious attacks over the years, while others are drug kingpins.
UK condemns ongoing violence in Afghanistan, calls for immediate end to conflict
Morning News Show Part1: Announcement of Abdullah’s candidates
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami Party
Three security force members killed in Taliban car bomb
Apple plans to make at least 75 million 5G iPhones for this year
Top Daesh leader arrested in Kunar raid
MTN to quit Afghanistan, along with other Middle Eastern countries
UAE to host IPL 2020 as tournament gets provisional green light
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul and Dhaka
Afghan MMA fighter defeats his American opponent
Morning News Show Part1: Announcement of Abdullah’s candidates
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami Party
Zerbena: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign Electricity Transmission Agreement
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan security situation
Morning News Show Part1: Ghani appointed members of HCNR
Trending
- Business1 day ago
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
- Featured3 days ago
Charter flight from Kabul suffers landing gear collapse during touchdown
- Featured3 days ago
Karzai blames US for Afghanistan’s ‘troubles’
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban meets Pakistan’s foreign minister
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Efforts to build standard roads
- Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation provides emergency relief to Parwan flood-affected families
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Taliban delegation meets Pakistani officials
- Featured5 days ago
Afghan leaders step up help for Parwan flood victims