UK condemns ongoing violence in Afghanistan, calls for immediate end to conflict

(Last Updated On: September 1, 2020)

The UK has condemned continued violence and targeted attacks in Kabul and around the country and said all parties need to commit to a negotiated solution and start peace talks.

In a statement issued by the UK Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday, they stated that by their actions the perpetrators show their intent to intimidate through violence and terror – “they must be held accountable for their actions.”

The UK said: “The leaders and people of Afghanistan have shown their desire for peace and to exercise their full rights, including the fundamental right to live in safety and security.”

Commending the Afghan people on their bravery in defending and upholding the values of Afghanistan in search of peace, the UK stated it remains partners with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and the search for a political, negotiated settlement with the Taliban.

“There is an historic opportunity to bring an end to the conflict through a negotiated settlement with the Taliban.

“To realize this, the violence must stop, the targeted killing of civilians must stop and all parties must demonstrate their commitment to a negotiated solution and to peace by agreeing to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations without further delay,” the statement read.

This comes after a string of deadly attacks against Afghan security forces and targeted attacks against prominent Afghan figures.

The statement also comes amid stalled peace talks with the Taliban – talks that were scheduled to have started early last month in Doha.

Although some politicians have said in the past week that intra-Afghan negotiations would start this week, nothing has so far been confirmed.