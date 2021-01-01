UK calls for urgent end to violence in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2021)

Ian Collard, British Deputy Ambassador to Afghanistan Thursday issued a New Year message, calling for an urgent end to violence in Afghanistan.

He stated that the Afghan people have been victims of the high level of violence and targeted attacks on human rights activists, journalists, and government workers on the rise.

“Peace is the only solution to bring an end to the bloodshed and created an Afghanistan where all of its people can live without fear. We call for an urgent end to violence,” the message read.

The UK diplomate has also reiterated UK’s commitment to helping Afghanistan seize the historic opportunity for a fair and inclusive political settlement to the ongoing conflict.

“We hope that next year brings greater peace and stability to the Afghan people,” Collard said.

“On the behalf of everyone at the British Embassy in Kabul, we wish you a happy, healthy New Year! “