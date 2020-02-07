Breaking News

UK ambassador to Tehran back to Iran, following arrest during protests

Ariana News

(Last Updated On: February 7, 2020)

The UK ambassador to Tehran traveled back to Iran, after a brief arrest during Iran’s protests.

Amidst the tensions over Iran’s admitting Ukrainian airliner downing, Rob Macaire, the UK ambassador to Tehran, was briefly taken into custody by Iranian security forces, and he subsequently departed to his homeland, the UK.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, he said in Farsi, “I recently came back from London to Tehran. This was an important trip planned some time ago. I had meetings with the UK’s foreign minister and other prominent officials regarding some topics important for Iran and the UK.”

[Courtesy: British Embassy Tehran/Instagram]

