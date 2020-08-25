Featured
Ugandan guards stranded after being evacuated from base due to COVID-19
The majority of about 300 Ugandan guards who provide security at entry points to Operating Base Fenty, near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, have tested positive for coronavirus.
Stars and Stripes reported Tuesday that the guards, who work for the Triple Canopy private security company, tested positive in June and were evacuated from Operating Base Fenty.
Quoting an American-based attorney, Tara Coughlin, who is representing some of the guards, Stars and Stripes stated: “The outbreak was widespread at Fenty, with a vast majority of those tested.”
However, NATO Resolute Support said in a statement that “appropriate levels of protection” are being maintained at bases across Afghanistan.
Resolute Support did not disclose how many troops or contractors in Afghanistan have tested positive for the virus.
With continued violence and one of the world’s worst health care systems, Afghanistan has struggled to contain the virus, which according to a survey earlier this month has likely infected 10 million people – a third of the population.
Stars and Stripes reported that most of the guards are still in Afghanistan and are waiting to be repatriated home to Uganda.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uganda’s borders are closed although the company along with the US, Afghan and Ugandan governments have been working at ways to repatriate the guards.
“The ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic has caused many countries to close their borders, restricting our ability to help the contracting agents facilitate the repatriation of these former contract employees,” Resolute Support said in a statement.
One of the guards who spoke to Stars and Stripes on condition of anonymity said they had told superiors months ago that they were at risk as they had to carry out body searches on everyone entering the base.
He said nothing was done until the company realized the guards were positive and by June, the majority of the guards had the virus.
By late June, the last of the infected guards had been evacuated to Bagram base outside Kabul, Stars and Stripes reported.
The guards said that after regular testing and observation by military medics, they were eventually released from isolation and most have spent over a month in a Kabul hotel, waiting to be repatriated to Uganda.
Featured
Afghanistan likely to play December Test against Australia
Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board are reportedly in an advanced stage of negotiations and are expected to confirm a December Test in Perth between Australia and Afghanistan soon.
ESPNcricinfo reported that the only question that remains to be resolved is whether the match can be played as a day-night Test.
According to the ICC’s Future Tours Programme, Australia was meant to host Afghanistan in November, immediately after the now postponed men’s T20 World Cup, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many tournaments have either been canceled or postponed.
ESPNcricinfo reported that the one-off Test is not part of the ICC’s World Test Championship, which is limited to the top nine teams and does not include three Full Members in Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe.
The Australia Test will be Afghanistan’s fifth after the country gained Full-Member status in 2017.
Since then, Afghanistan has lost Tests to India and West Indies, but has already picked up two wins, against Ireland and Bangladesh.
Featured
Eleven killed, many missing after building collapses in India
Featured
Three killed, dozens wounded in massive Balkh truck bombing
Two civilians and one Afghan National Army commando were killed and more than 40 were wounded when a truck bomb was detonated in Balkh province early Tuesday, officials confirmed.
The incident happened at about 9 am local time close to an Afghan National Army Commando Corps compound in Balkh district of Balkh province, said Hebatullah Alizai, commander of 209 Shaheen Army Corps.
The ministry of defense said in a statement that an explosive-laden Mazda truck detonated close to the Commando Corps compound.
At least three people, including a commando, were killed and 35 civilians and six commandos wounded in the incident.
The compound and residential houses in the area sustained serious damage in the explosion.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident.
Afghanistan likely to play December Test against Australia
Ugandan guards stranded after being evacuated from base due to COVID-19
Zerbena: Fresh fruits market in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban team visits Islamabad
Eleven killed, many missing after building collapses in India
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
Integrity Watch urges govt to engage with locals to develop mining sector
Afghan transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port begins
China seizes US consulate in Chengdu, China
Zerbena: Fresh fruits market in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Taliban team visits Islamabad
Morning News Show part1: Concerns over insecurity in Ghazni
Tahawol: Taliban to visit Pakistan’s foreign ministry for ‘formal talks
Zerbena: Problems ahead of investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Kunduz: MoD
- Business4 days ago
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
- Featured3 days ago
Pakistan takes steps to conform to UN sanctions against Afghan Taliban
- Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad urges gov’t, Taliban to “immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations”
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, China discuss economic cooperation and peace process
- Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Khalilzad urges gov’t, Taliban to “immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations”
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Efforts underway for bringing peace process
- Latest News5 days ago
Kabul’s Qarabagh district governor survives armed attack