UFC champion Conor McGregor retires
The UFC Champion and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport in a tweet on Sunday, CNN reported.
Conor McGregor, who was the former two-division UFC World Champion, announced on early Sunday in a tweet that his career in fighting has come to an end.
“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” the tweet said.
However, this is not the first-time McGregor has announced his retirement from sport on social media.
He previously announced his retirement in March of 2019, but earlier on 2020, he came back to ring to fight the American fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.
Conor McGregor, an Irish UFC fighter known as “The Notorious”, is considered as one of the best fighters in the UFC.
Women gunned down by Taliban in Logar: source
The Taliban militants have shot dead two women in Mohammad Agha district of Logar province, a source confirmed.
A security source on a condition of anonymity told Ariana News that the incident happened in Moghul Khel area of the district on Saturday evening.
According to the source, the victims were Pashtun known as Bakhtai – a former spy of the Interior Ministry – and her sister Fatima.
Meanwhile, a roadside mine went off at the Kandahari Pul area in the Mohammad Agha on Sunday morning.
The blast had no casualties, sources said.
The Taliban militant group yet comment on the matter.
Withdrawing without Taliban commitment to peace would be “rash”: former NATO SCR
Former NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, Sir Nicholas Kay, has warned that withdrawing international troops without a full Taliban commitment to peace would be “rash”.
In an interview with the Forces News, Kay said, “It would be very rash for us to have a comprehensive military withdrawal from Afghanistan before there is a comprehensive political peace agreement.”
The US and Taliban signed an agreement for bringing peace in Afghanistan on February 29, in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
According to the deal, the Afghan government would release up to five thousand Taliban and the US forces would leave Afghanistan within 14 months after the deal.
In exchange, the Taliban militant group would release 1,000 prisoners of the Afghan government and it promised to stop al-Qaeda operating in the areas of its control.
Meanwhile, Nicholas Kay told the Forces News that the only commitment on the NATO side is “for this first stage of withdrawal down to 12,000 and then there would be a stocktake.”
Kay, however, said that the deal is conditions-based, adding, “If the Taliban do not live up to their commitments, then there will not be a deal.”
“Those commitments have to be demonstrated,” he noted.
One of the commitments the Taliban are expected to fulfill is the reduction of violence, but this is not the reality at the moment.
“Yes, the Taliban stopped attacking coalition forces. Yes, they stopped attacking high-profile targets in cities […] but they were killing Afghan security forces, Afghan civilians in rural areas [and] districts across the country at a very high rate.”
The next step of the process, the former ambassador explained, should be the beginning of actual negotiations between the Taliban, the Afghan government, and the wider Afghan society.
Earlier, sources said that the first round of talks between the Afghans is scheduled to take place on June 15, but sources close to the Taliban have said that talks would not begin unless all 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released.
MFA Afghanistan denies Pakistan’s claim that India supports Pakistani Taliban
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied Pakistan’s claim that India is cooperating with the Pakistani Taliban on the Afghan soil.
After India said Pakistan was a safe haven for terrorist groups in the region; Pakistan now claims that India supports the Pakistani Taliban on Afghan soil and is using them against Pakistan.
Moreover, Pakistan believes that India obscures the situation in Afghanistan.
Ayesha Farooqi, the spokeswoman for Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that India wants to divert the world’s attention from its support for the Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan adding that In fact, India is trying to muddy the Afghan peace process.
In the meantime, Kabul has reacted strictly to Pakistan’s remarks. In a statement, the Afghan Foreign Ministry denied Pakistan’s claim that India supported the Pakistani Taliban and its activities against Pakistan, assuring that Afghan territory would never be used against any country.
“No group is allowed to use Afghan territory against another nation. We urge countries in the region to cooperate in the Afghan peace process and play a constructive role,” the statement said, “lasting peace in Afghanistan means that terrorist groups cannot pose a threat to the region.”
Meanwhile, Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, supports India’s policy toward Afghanistan, saying that New Delhi has played a key role in the recent peace efforts between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
“I believe that New Delhi’s policy of avoiding any engagement with the Taliban has had its day, especially in view of the upcoming launch of intra-Afghan talks and eventual transformation of the Taliban movement into an influential legal political force in Afghanistan,” said Kabulov.
However, after the signing of the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, there are signs of the emergence of other militant groups.
The Afghan government says the anti-government militants have direct Pakistani support; while Pakistan claims to have played a key role in the peace efforts.
