UAE to host IPL 2020 as tournament gets provisional green light

(Last Updated On: August 3, 2020)

Cricket fans around the world will be glad to hear that the ever-popular IPL tournament is back on track for this year after having been suspended in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) met via video-conference on Sunday to discuss the issue and decided to go ahead with the tournament, starting in September.

However, matches will not be held in India this year and will instead be played in the United Arab Emirates – in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

According to the IPL GC, they still need final clearance from the Indian government for the tournament to take place.

VIVO IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10.

The 53-day tournament will witness afternoon and evening matches.

The Governing Council also discussed the comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will be finalised and published in due course, including the agencies to execute and deliver a bio-secure environment for safe and successful Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies.