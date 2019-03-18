UAE to Buy All Afghan Saffron, Establish Air Corridor with Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 18, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani who was on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, says Abu Dhabi is ready to buy all Afghan saffron and establish air corridor with Afghanistan.

Speaking to Afghan businessmen in Dubai, Ghani said that the UAE will import all saffron produced in Afghanistan this year.

“My job is to find markets for you, your job is to invest,” he told Afghan businesspersons, inviting them to invest in processing factories and trading among other fields.

The president stressed that the Afghan government has eased bureaucracy for investment in Afghanistan and that the security institutions have started conducting operations to improve security for businesses and investors.

“Further, through land reforms the Afghan government has recovered several thousands of hectares of land in the past four and a half years, and to incentivize investment the government is willing to lease them to investors at a very cheap price,” Ghani said as quoted in a statement by the Presidential Palace.

The statement said that during the visit, multiple MoUs with were signed to bolstering bilateral ties and trade with UAE. The MoUs were signed in the fields of agriculture, culture, energy, mining, education, and sports.

According to the statement, the visit also focused on cooperating in the areas of trade, investment, and development, with both sides reaching an agreement on launching an air corridor between Afghanistan and UAE.