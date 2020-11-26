Latest News
UAE stops issuing visas to 13 countries
The United Arab Emirates has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries, including Afghanistan and Pakistan.
A source briefed on the matter told Reuters the visas had temporarily stopped being issued to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries over security concerns, but did not provide details of those concerns.
A document, sent to companies operating in a business park and seen by Reuters, cited an immigration circular that came into effect on November 18.
The document said applications for new employment and visitor visas had been suspended for nationals – those outside the UAE – of 13 countries until further notice.
The ban also applies to citizens of Algeria, Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, Syria, Libya, Tunisia and Turkey, it says.
It was not clear if there were any exceptions to the ban.
The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
The visa ban comes two months after the Gulf state established formal ties with Israel, a move that broke with decades of Arab policy and angered some Muslim states and communities, Reuters reports.
Still, the source familiar with the matter said the ban was unrelated to the UAE’s relationship with Israel and was expected to last only for a brief period.
Last week, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the UAE had stopped processing new visas for its citizens and those of some other countries, but that those already holding valid visas were not affected and could still enter the UAE.
Latest News
Defense ministry airlifts Bamiyan victims to Kabul hospitals
Victims of Tuesday’s deadly bombing in Bamiyan city, who were seriously wounded, have been transferred to Kabul for medical treatment, thanks to the ministry of defense.
This comes after an urgent appeal was sent out asking for help for the victims on Wednesday.
The call was heard and the Ministry of Defense stepped in to help.
In a statement issued on Thursday by the MoD, it said that three military helicopters were dispatched to Bamiyan to airlift the patients to Kabul.
”The wounded people were transferred to Kabul by three military helicopters for further treatment,” read the ministry’s statement.
No further details were given.
This comes after the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission issued an urgent appeal to government and to the international community on Wednesday to help 14 seriously wounded victims of Tuesday’s bombing.
In a series of tweets, the AIHRC said the families of the victims were also appealing for help as the province’s hospitals were seriously under-equipped to deal with the medical emergency.
This came after explosions ripped through a market in Bamiyan city on Tuesday evening, killing at least 17 people and leaving over 50 wounded.
Latest News
Three suspects arrested in connection with Bamiyan explosions
Bamiyan police said late Wednesday that three suspects have been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s explosions in the city, which left 17 people dead and over 50 wounded.
Provincial police have blamed the Taliban for the attack but the group has rejected claims of any involvement.
Two explosions ripped through a busy market in Bamiyan city on Tuesday – a city that rarely sees insurgent activity and instead attracts thousands of tourists a year.
With hospitals in the city seriously under-equipped to deal with an emergency of that magnitude, appeals were sent out on Wednesday for help to treat wounded victims who were in a serious condition.
These appeals were heard and on Thursday morning the Afghan ministry of defense confirmed it had airlifted the more serious cases to Kabul hospitals.
Another explosion again rattled Bamiyan city on Wednesday evening but this time there were no casualties.
Bamiyan police did not however provide further details around the arrests of suspects from Tuesday’s deadly attack.
Featured
Football legend Maradona dies from heart attack
Diego Maradona has died from a heart attack less than a month after turning 60.
The Argentinian football legend died at home, his lawyer said, just three weeks after having surgery on a blood clot in his brain.
Maradona – known by millions around the world – won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986, after knocking England out of the tournament by scoring what is widely considered one of the greatest goals ever.
Regarded as one of the greatest players of all-time on the pitch, his life off the pitch was equally notorious – amid battles with drug and alcohol addiction.
Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez decreed three days of mourning following Maradona’s death.
“You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all,” the Argentine leader tweeted.
“Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for a lifetime.”
