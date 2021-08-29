World
UAE resumes issuing tourist visas to vaccinated travellers
The United Arab Emirates said it will resume issuing tourist visas to vaccinated travellers from Aug. 30, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Saturday, Reuters reported.
According to the report the decision also covered people coming in from countries from which the UAE had previously barred entry, WAM reported. In those cases, visitors would have to take a COVID-19 test on arrival, it added.
UAE has currently recorded 715,394 cases of the virus, with 2,036 deaths as of Saturday.
World
Iranian parliament approves 18 ministerial nominees
Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday gave votes of confidence to 18 out of 19 ministers proposed by President Ebrahim Raisi, according to the parliament’s website.
Raisi submitted the list of proposed ministers to the parliament on August 11. The lawmakers started the debates on the qualification of the nominees last Saturday and decided on the list of the cabinet on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Among the approved, Hossein Amir Abdollahian became Iran’s foreign minister. He was former deputy foreign minister for Arab and African Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former special aide to the speaker of the parliament on international affairs, Reuters reported.
Javad Owji, former head of Iran’s National Gas Company, was appointed the Minister of Petroleum.
Raisi on Wednesday appointed Mohsen Rezaei, one of his rivals in the June presidential election, as the vice president for economic affairs.
The candidate for Ministry of Education was the only person who did not win the approval of the parliament.
According to the law, the president has three months to nominate the remaining minister.
In his speech at the parliament, Raisi said that the new government will be committed to promoting social fairness and justice and will continue to carry out anti-corruption actions, Reuters reported.
In terms of foreign policy, Raisi emphasized that Iran will have extensive contacts with countries around the world and will vigorously promote the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
World
Hurricane Henri barrels toward US East Coast
The U.S. East Coast braced on Saturday for the arrival of Hurricane Henri as it threatened to bring fierce winds and heavy rains that could cause dangerous storm surge and flooding across the region, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
As of Saturday morning, the storm was gathering strength packing 120 kph winds, Reuters reported.
On its current track, Henri was expected to make landfall in Long Island, New York or southern New England on Sunday, the center said in an advisory.
Parts of Long Island, New York, and New Haven, Connecticut, were under hurricane and storm surge warnings on Saturday. Other parts of New England, such as Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, were under surge and tropical storm watches and warnings.
“This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions,” the NHC said.
World
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
Taliban’s supreme leader Akhundzada ‘in meetings in Kandahar’: Sources
US troops begin withdrawal from Kabul airport
Morning News Show: Biden’s warning for targeting Kabul Airport attack culprits discussed
Tahawool: Efforts to form inclusive govt discussed
Last UK military flight leaves Afghanistan after evacuating 15,000 people
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
Americans urged to leave Afghanistan due to security situation
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated
Taliban capture Nimroz provincial capital: MP
Morning News Show: Biden’s warning for targeting Kabul Airport attack culprits discussed
Tahawool: Efforts to form inclusive govt discussed
Tahawool: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
Morning News Show: Reactions to Kabul airport explosions discussed
Tahawool: Republicans want answers on whether Ghani embezzled money
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban to form a 12-member council to run Afghanistan: Sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul girl gets highest score in this year’s Kankor exam
-
Business5 days ago
Concerns grow over economic situation as Kabul banks remain closed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Daesh threat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
-
Latest News5 days ago
Boarding evacuation flights ‘difficult’ for Afghans with visas
-
Technology5 days ago
Climate change made deadly Europe floods at least 20% more likely: Study