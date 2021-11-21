Latest News
UAE reopens its embassy in Kabul
Zabihullah Mujahid, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) deputy minister and spokesman announced that the United Arab Emirates has reopened in Kabul and has raised its flag outside the diplomatic mission.
Mujahid tweeted that the reopening of the UAE embassy was a “good step.” According to him, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates have had good relations in the past and these relations should improve and strengthen going forward.
The UAE was one of only a few country’s that recognized the IEA government in the 1990s, along with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
The UAE’s Foreign Ministry and its embassy in Kabul have not yet commented on the development.
Although the UAE has reopened its embassy in Kabul, the Gulf nation is also providing refuge to former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.
Bayat Foundation reaches out to help Kabul orphanages
Bayat Foundation on Saturday donated foodstuff to two orphanages in Kabul city in a bid to ease pressure on the facilities as winter arrives.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, said that the aid consists of flour, rice, oil, beans, and chickpeas, which will help provide much-needed nutrients for the children.
“Food items like beans, chickpeas, flour, and rice were distributed to Allawidin and Tahia Maskan orphanages today. The children will benefit from the aid through winter,” said Haji Ismail.
Officials from the orphanages welcomed the assistance and complimented the foundation on always helping needy people.
“It is not the first time that honorable Bayat Foundation helped us. In the past it (Bayat Foundation) also helped us regarding foodstuffs and clothes and other essentials that we needed,” said a representative of Allawidin orphanage.
Children at the Allawidin orphanage also welcomed the assistance.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation for helping us in these difficult times,” said a child at the orphanage.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation that gave food items to us,” said Obaidullah, another orphan.
This comes as Bayat Foundation is carrying out a drive to help poor people across Afghanistan.
Every year the foundation provides assistance to those in need during winter but the organization has stepped up efforts this year in a bid to help stave off a massive humanitarian crisis as winter closes in.
Austin extols value of US-Mid East partnership at Manama Dialogue
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday the United States and its partners will keep up its focus on counterterrorism even as they shift their approach to an over-the-horizon concept in Afghanistan.
Speaking at the annual International Institute for Strategic Studies Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Austin said: “We do crucial work together with our friends in this region – to deter aggression from any quarter, to disrupt terrorist networks, and to maintain freedom of navigation in some of the world’s most important waterways.”
He said the US and its Middle East allies have for decades worked side-by-side and that their forces have trained together, planned together, and worked together, making “us stronger together”.
Austin said this was evident during Operation Allies Refuge, the withdrawal and evacuation of troops and foreigners from Afghanistan in August.
“As we wound down the 20-year war in Afghanistan, the world witnessed again the power of our network of partnerships.
“When America asked for help, our friends stood up. And leadership from this region helped us to evacuate 124,000 people from Afghanistan, and to provide safe transit for them in the Gulf and beyond.”
He also said America’s network of allies and partners in the Middle East and beyond “is a huge force multiplier. It’s a vast strategic advantage.
“It is unmatched. It is unparalleled. And it is unrivaled.”
The conference brings together defense ministers, chiefs of defense, and other high-ranking government officials from across the Middle East.
Outside of the conference, Austin also met with with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama and underscored the strength and importance of the U.S.-Bahrain relationship.
He also thanked the Crown Prince for Bahrain’s cooperation on critical priorities including maritime security and promoting enhanced regional security cooperation.
1,000 tons of humanitarian aid heads for Afghanistan from China
Wang Yu, China’s ambassador to Kabul, said a train carrying more than 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid has left Xinjiang in China for Afghanistan.
Yu tweeted on Sunday morning that the shipment includes food and other items, including clothes and shoes.
According to him, since July, trains from China have delivered more than 2,600 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
Afghanistan, which is dealing with economic sanctions, drought, COVID and poverty following years of conflict is teetering on the edge of a humanitarian catastrophe, according to aid organizations and the United Nations.
Poverty levels have sharply increased since the fall of the previous government due to the freezing of foreign assets by the United States.
