UAE reopens its embassy in Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2021)

Zabihullah Mujahid, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) deputy minister and spokesman announced that the United Arab Emirates has reopened in Kabul and has raised its flag outside the diplomatic mission.

Mujahid tweeted that the reopening of the UAE embassy was a “good step.” According to him, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates have had good relations in the past and these relations should improve and strengthen going forward.

The UAE was one of only a few country’s that recognized the IEA government in the 1990s, along with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry and its embassy in Kabul have not yet commented on the development.

Although the UAE has reopened its embassy in Kabul, the Gulf nation is also providing refuge to former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.