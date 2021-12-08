World
UAE changes its weekend to align with West
The United Arab Emirates will shift to a working week of four and half days with a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the start of next year to better align its economy with global markets, but private companies will be free to choose their own working week, Reuters reported.
The oil-producing Gulf state, the region’s commercial, trade and tourism hub, currently has a Friday-Saturday weekend. From Jan. 1, however, the weekend will start on Friday afternoon, including for schools, a government circular said.
“Each company, depending on the sector they operate in and what suits and serves their business best, can choose the weekend they decide for their employees”, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Abdulrahman al-Awar told Reuters.
According to Reuters over the past year, the UAE has taken measures to make its economy more attractive to foreign investment and talent at a time of growing economic rivalry with Saudi Arabia.
Addressing any religious sensitivities in the Sunni Muslim-ruled country, where expatriates make up most of the population, the government said work on Friday would end at 12 noon before Muslim prayers, which would be unified on Friday across the UAE, read the report.
It said the longer weekend would improve employees’ work-life balance and noted that several majority-Muslim nations, such as Indonesia and Morocco, have Saturday-Sunday weekends.
The UAE said the move would “ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday-Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities” for UAE-based and multinational firms.
According to the report the change will impact state entities like the central bank, which would communicate details about the new working hours to commercial banks, said al-Awar, adding that UAE stock exchanges would also be more integrated with global markets.
“This change will enhance the integration of the banking sector in the UAE with the banking community internationally… it will eliminate the gap that existed in the past,” he said.
Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital, said the financial sector would benefit from being able to make simultaneous payment settlements with developed markets and the tourism industry would also be a beneficiary.
“It could be a good experiment for other countries in the region,” he said.
Friday is a weekly holiday in the other five Gulf Arab states and many predominantly Muslim countries.
Monica Malik, an economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said she expects many private sector companies in the UAE to follow the Saturday-Sunday weekend, describing the move as a “very meaningful development” alongside other recent reforms.
The UAE has liberalized laws regarding cohabitation before marriage, alcohol and personal status laws in addition to the introduction of longer-term visas to lure businesses and talent, Reuters reported.
World
Helicopter carrying India’s chief of defense staff crashes in Tamil Nadu
The Indian Air Force confirmed a military helicopter carrying its most senior general crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, injuring at least two people.
The air force tweeted that an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with Chief of Defense Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board, “met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu,” adding an official investigation into the crash has already been launched.
By mid-afternoon Wednesday, rescue operations were still underway but two people with severe burns had been taken to hospital, India’s media reported. Fourteen people are believed to have been onboard at the time of the crash.
No further details were released and it is not known whether Rawat was among those injured.
World
Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades
President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose “strong economic” sanctions and “other measures” on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward.
The two leaders held two hours of virtual talks on Ukraine and other disputes in a video call about U.S.-Russian relations, as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine’s border, Reuters reported.
Putin responded to the warning with a demand for reliable, legally binding guarantees against NATO expansion eastward and complained about NATO attempts to “develop” Ukrainian territory,” the Kremlin said.
The White House said Biden did not make any guarantees to limit NATO expansion with regard to Ukraine.
“I will tell you clearly and directly he made no such commitments or concessions. He stands by the proposition that countries should be able to freely choose who they associate with,” Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.
No breakthroughs were reported but both sides agreed to continue communications, a development that could lower global tensions.
The Kremlin has denied harboring any intention to attack Ukraine and has said a troop buildup on its southern border is defensive, but neighboring nations are sounding alarms, Reuters reported.
World
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 13; dozens injured
