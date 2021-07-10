COVID-19
UAE bans entry from Indonesia and Afghanistan
The UAE will ban entry for travelers coming from Indonesia and Afghanistan as of July 11, except for transit flights heading to both countries, the official news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The decision, linked to coronavirus concerns, also includes suspending the entry of travelers who were in these countries in the 14 days prior to coming to the UAE, Reuters reported.
The UAE will also prevent its citizens from traveling to Indonesia and Afghanistan, with the exception of diplomatic missions, emergency medical treatment cases, official delegations and previously authorized economic and scientific delegations, said the news agency citing the General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.
COVID-19
First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine donated by US arrives in Kabul
More than 1.4 million doses of the US-donated Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Afghanistan on Friday, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said.
According to the Ministry, The first batch, 1,446,000 doses, was handed over to the Afghan government at an event on Friday.
Ross Wilson, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy in Kabul, who attended the event reiterated the US continued assistance to Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the American forces from Afghanistan.
“I’m delighted that the US was able to provide 1.48 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, underscoring our Enduring Partnership,” Wilson said in a tweet.
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the lives & livelihoods of people the world over, including here in Afghanistan. I’m delighted that the US was able to provide 1.48 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, underscoring our #EnduringPartnership https://t.co/IDCGp618S6
— Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) July 9, 2021
“This is the first of two vaccine consignments to arrive this month, bringing the total donation to around 3.3 million doses,” the UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a statement.
The deliveries are part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to share 80 million vaccine doses globally, most through COVAX, which is run by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF.
“These vaccines arrive at a critical time for Afghanistan as the country faces a difficult surge in COVID-19 infections,” said UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, Hervé Ludovic De Lys.
Over 1,200 new infections were reported in Afghanistan on July 8th down from a record peak of 1,853 new cases on June 21st, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker. Less than four percent of the Afghan population is vaccinated, UNICEF said.
“As many countries face vaccine supply challenges, the dose-sharing mechanism is a rapid way to close the immediate supply gap,” De Lys said. “I hope that other governments will step up and share their doses, supplies, and therapeutics to protect those most in need.”
COVID-19
Three cases of COVID-linked black fungus recorded in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health says three people have been diagnosed with COVID-linked black fungus, including one patient who died.
According to the ministry, two men and a woman were infected in Kabul, Baghlan and Samangan provinces.
Meanwhile, the acting health minister on Saturday warned that if people do not take coronavirus seriously they could also risk having to deal with black fungus disease.
“The corona test of all three people with the disease was positive, and two of them also had diabetes,” said Majroh.
Meanwhile, according to Ministry of Public Health statistics, 92 COVID patients died overnight and 1,272 new cases were reported.
People with weakened immune systems or people with heart disease, as well as people with chronic diabetes and cancer, are at risk of developing fungal infections. The disease mostly affects the mucous membranes of the nose, eyes, lungs and brain and can be fatal.
Although black fungus does not spread easily, a person with a weakened immune system is at risk of contracting it.
Sources meanwhile said people are trying to get the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to ward off the disease.
States across India last month declared a “black fungus” epidemic as cases of the fatal rare infection shot up in patients recovering from COVID-19.
The fungal disease, called mucormycosis, has a 50% mortality rate. It affects patients initially in the nose but the fungus can then spread into the brain, and can often only be treated by major surgery removing the eye or part of skull and jaw.
COVID-19
India’s death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000
India reached the grim milestone of 400,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, half of them during a second wave in the past few months that overwhelmed the healthcare system and crematoriums.
India has recorded 30.45 million cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, and is the second-most affected country behind the United States, which has 33 million cases.
The United States has over 604,000 deaths and about 518,000 people have died in Brazil.
India, the world’s second-most populous nation, recorded 853 deaths in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday. That took it past the 400,000 mark, with the last 100,000 being added in just 39 days, according to a Reuters tally.
But health experts believe India may have undercounted deaths significantly and the actual number could have reached one million or even higher.
Scores of bodies washed up along the Ganges river in northern India in May, as people struggled to keep pace with deaths and cremations at the peak of the second wave.
“Undercounting of deaths is something that has happened across states, mostly because of lags in the system, so that means we will never have a true idea of how many people we lost in this second wave,” said Rijo M John, a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi.
Last month, Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 death toll to 9,429 from 5,424, after an order from a local court.
India recorded a total of 200,000 deaths at the end of April, but took just 28 days to get to 300,000 deaths.
Hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen during the second wave in April and May and people died in parking lots outside hospitals and at their homes.
Cases have declined steadily since hitting a peak in May, but government officials and experts have warned that a third wave looms, as the country slowly re-opens and a new variant, locally called the Delta Plus, rears its head.
UAE bans entry from Indonesia and Afghanistan
