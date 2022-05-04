World
U.S. wants U.N. Security Council vote on N.Korea sanctions in May
The United States would like the U.N. Security Council to vote during May to further sanction North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Tuesday.
The United States circulated an initial draft resolution to the 15-member council last month that proposed banning tobacco and halving oil exports to North Korea and blacklisting the Lazarus hacking group.
However, Russia and China have already signaled opposition to boosting sanctions in response to Pyongyang’s March launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile – its first since 2017. A Security Council resolution needs nine “yes” votes to pass, without a veto by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States.
“It is our plan to move forward with that resolution during this month,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters when asked if she would put it to a vote. The United States is president of the Security Council for May.
“We’re very concerned about the situation,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “It is our hope that we can keep the council unified in condemning those actions by the DPRK (North Korea).”
North Korea has been subjected to U.N. sanctions since 2006, which the U.N. Security Council has steadily stepped up over the years in a bid to cut off funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
But the hermit Asian state has successfully worked to evade some U.N. sanctions, according to independent U.N. sanctions monitors, who reported in February that North Korean cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges were earning Pyongyang hundreds of millions of dollars.
Israel demands apology after Russia says Hitler had Jewish roots
Israel slammed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday for claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins, saying it was an “unforgivable” falsehood that debased the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.
“Such lies are intended to accuse the Jews themselves of the most horrific crimes in history that were committed against them,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement, Reuters reported.
“The use of the Holocaust of the Jewish people for political purposes must stop immediately,” he added.
Lavrov made the assertion on Italian television on Sunday when he was asked why Russia said it needed to “denazify” Ukraine if the country’s own president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was himself Jewish.
“When they say ‘What sort of nazification is this if we are Jews’, well I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it means nothing,” Lavrov told Rete 4 channel, speaking through an Italian interpreter.
“For a long time now we’ve been hearing the wise Jewish people say that the biggest anti-Semites are the Jews themselves,” he added.
Leaders from several Western nations also denounced the foreign Lavrov’s comments. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of having forgotten the lessons of World War Two.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken weighed in later on the comments by his Russian counterpart saying it was “incumbent on the world to speak out against such vile, dangerous rhetoric.”
The German government’s anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, said Lavrov’s remarks mocked the victims of Nazism and “shamelessly confront not only Jews but the entire international public with open anti-Semitism.”
Israel has expressed support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion in February. But wary of straining relations with Russia, a powerbroker in neighbouring Syria, it initially avoided direct criticism of Moscow and has not enforced formal sanctions on Russian oligarchs.
In a sign of sharply deteriorating relations with Moscow, the Israeli foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador and demanded an apology over Lavrov’s comments.
Russia strikes arsenal at military airfield near Odessa: Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Sunday that the Russian military struck a military airport near Odessa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles, destroying an arsenal that contained weapons and ammunition supplied by the U. S. and European countries, and damaging the airport runway.
The Ukrainian side said that Russian troops bombed the runway of Odessa airport on Saturday as they intensified their offensive in eastern Ukraine.
The Southern Ukrainian Combat Command said the sound of an explosion in Odessa came from a Russian drone shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft system. Ukraine said there are signs indicating that Russian forces are preparing to further intensify combat operations.
The governor of Russia’s western Kursk region said several shells were fired on Saturday at a checkpoint near its border from the direction of Ukraine.
Speaking in a video posted on his Telegram channel, governor Roman Starovoit said Russian border guards and troops quickly opened fire to suppress the fire from the Ukraine side and there were no casualties or damage.
The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has issued an order to close the ports of Berdiansk, Mariupol, Kherson and Skadovsk on Sunday until Ukraine’s control over them is regained.
As the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine rages on and the negotiations between the two sides are at an impasse, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres kicked off his mediation mission to end the Moscow-Kiev conflict on Tuesday. Just two days after the mediation visit of Guterres ending on Thursday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Kiev.
Analysis said that the U.S. and some Western allies’ behavior of making inflammatory accusations will undoubtedly hinder the Russia-Ukraine negotiation process.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on social platforms on Sunday that he had a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kiev. Pelosi is the latest U.S. senior official to visit Ukraine following U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Before Pelosi’s unexpected visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine has been used by the United States and NATO as a tool to contain and stimulate Russia.
Sunday marks a full month after Russia’s ruble settlement order went into effect. At that time, the decree was jointly boycotted by multiple European countries. After one month, however, many European countries are facing gas shortages.
On April 27, Russia announced that it had suspended gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, which are the first to be “suspended” after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the ruble settlement order on April 1. Since then, gas price hikes in the European market have hit as high as 20 percent. Analysis said that if Russia cuts the gas supply to more European countries, gas prices will rise further, which may even lead to natural gas rationing.
Ukraine says Russia stole ‘several hundred thousand tonnes’ of grain
Russian forces have stolen “several hundred thousand tonnes” of grain in the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine’s deputy agriculture minister said on Saturday.
Speaking to Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in occupied territory could also be stolen by Russian forces.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry accused Russia on Thursday of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it said increased the threat to global food security.
Agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said grain theft had increased in the last two weeks.
“I personally hear this from many silo owners in the occupied territory. This is outright robbery. And this is happening everywhere in occupied territory,” the ministry quoted Solskyi as saying.
He said such a situation could create food problems in areas that are currently not controlled.
“There will soon be a wheat harvest in the south. But farmers in this situation may well say: ‘Here are the keys to the tractor – go collect it yourself, if you want’,” Solskyi said.
The Kremlin denied Ukraine’s allegations, saying it did not know where the information was coming from.
The agriculture ministry said on Friday that six regions in Ukraine had completed their early spring grain sowing despite the Russian invasion.
Ukraine is divided into 24 regions, but there are no plans to sow grain in Luhansk in the east due to heavy fighting there.
The ministry gave no 2022 grain harvest forecast, while analysts see output at 41.4 million tonnes this year compared with 86 million tonnes in 2021.
The consultancy APK-Inform said 2022/23 grain exports could total 33.2 million tonnes versus 45.5 million expected for the 2021/22 season that ends in June.
