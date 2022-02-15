COVID-19
U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to six countries and territories including South Korea, Azerbaijan and Belarus due to widespread COVID-19, Reuters reported.
The CDC also added Comoros, French Polynesia, and Saint Pierre and Miquelon to its risk list of “Level Four: Very High.”
According to the Report the U.S. State Department also raised its travel advisory rating on Monday for South Korea, Indonesia and Azerbaijan to “Level 4: Do Not Travel.”
In total, CDC lists about 140 countries and territories at the highest warning level, including Canada, all of Europe and almost all of Latin America, with COVID levels due to the Omicron variant declining but still high in many countries.
The CDC lists 50 countries or territories as “Level Three: High,” discouraging non-essential travel by unvaccinated Americans. Just 11 destinations – including China, New Zealand, Pakistan, Taiwan and Hong Kong – are listed at Level 1: Low or Level 2: Moderate.
The CDC lists about another 40 destinations as unknown and advises not traveling to those unless vaccinated, Reuters reported.
Some industry officials have said they believe the CDC travel recommendations are a factor in the depressed international air travel demand.
Earlier this month, major airlines, business and travel groups urged the White House to end COVID-19 pre-departure testing requirements for vaccinated international passengers traveling to the United States.
Herat province records spike in new COVID-19 cases
Afghan health officials said Sunday that western Herat province is being hit by the 4th wave of COVID-19 infections.
According to doctors, symptoms indicate that most of the patients admitted to Herat’s COVID-19 Hospital are infected with the Omicron variant of the virus.
Abdul Manan Azadmanish, Head of Herat COVID-19 Hospital, stated: “Most of the patients with symptoms admitted and tested positive are likely infected with Omicron.”
Currently, 60 patients with COVID-19 symptoms are being treated at the hospital.
Health officials said that they are ready to deal with the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Ibrahim Mohammadi, Head of Herat Ambulance, stated: “We transfer 20 to 25 suspected Omicron cases [to the hospital] daily; we transfer patients either with cold symptoms or with very serious health conditions to the provincial hospital.”
Doctors, meanwhile, called on people to comply with social distancing measures and adhere to health directions.
This comes after Afghanistan recorded the highest daily number of new cases in months on Saturday.
Public Health Ministry spokesman Javid Hazhir said that the Ministry has tested 1,537 samples in the last 24 hours of which 452 were positive.
In the meantime, six people died of COVID-19 in Kabul, Panjsher, Kandahar, Balkh, and Nangarhar province in the past 24 hours, Hazhir added.
Austrians protest against COVID-19 restrictions, mandatory vaccination
Hundreds of protesters demonstrated against Austria’s COVID–19 measures and mandatory vaccination on Saturday at a rally in Vienna’s Heldenplatz square.
The protesters waved Austrian flags and displayed placards with slogans against mandatory vaccination.
Austria introduced mandatory vaccinations at the start of February, with the health ministry saying people who have not been vaccinated by March 15 will be committing an administrative offence.
From March 15, police will carry out random checks such as at road blocks and offenders will face legal proceedings.
“We don’t need this, we don’t want this,” said one protester who didn’t wanto to be named. “The dangers are in no way justifiable and completely outrageous,” he added, referring to COVID vaccinations.
People aged 18 and over with an address in Austria are affected by the new regulation, according to Austria’s health ministry
Saturday’s demonstration coincided with Austria eliminating the so-called “2G rules” barring those who are not vaccinated against or recovered from the virus from entering non-essential shops.
Since Nov. 15 those not fully vaccinated have been under lockdown, meaning they are only allowed to leave their homes for a limited number of reasons such as shopping for essentials or working. The measure, which was suspended over Christmas, has been criticised as very difficult to enforce.
Now, alongside entering shops Austria will also ease measures barring the unvaccinated from restaurants from Feb. 19, allowing those with a negative COVID test result to visit restaurants and tourist attractions.
However, those who are not vaccinated against or recovered from the virus remain barred from taking part in a range of leisure activities, including eating in restaurants or shopping for non-essential items.
Olympics-Beijing Games organiser reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 10
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Friday that a total of 11 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 10.
Two of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.
Nine others were among those already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom was classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.
