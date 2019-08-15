U.S. to Sign ‘New Agreement’ With Afghan Gov’t

(Last Updated On: August 15, 2019)

The National Unity Government (NUG) says that the United States will sign a new agreement with the Afghan government concurrently with the US-Taliban peace agreement.

The NUG officials say that they have the agreement’s content.

Mujib Rahimi, the Spokesperson to the Office of the Chief Executive, says that the agreement is to indicate that the Afghan government is aware of the agreement which will be signed between the United States and the Taliban and it will be signed in the coordination of the Afghan government.

Familiar sources with the US-Taliban peace agreement’s content say that total withdrawal of foreigner forces from Afghanistan, termination of all contracts of U.S. with the Afghanistan, release of 35,000 prisoners of the Taliban, and termination of all the foreigner forces bases in Afghanistan are the core articles of the agreement.

“We still need part of the foreigner forces remain in Afghanistan since they are to train the Afghan forces and support them,” said Sediq Sediqqi, the Spokesperson to the Presidential Palace.

“The total withdrawal of foreigner forces is included in the agreement and no military base of them will remain in Afghanistan,” said Wahid Muzhda, a political commentator.

According to the sources, the agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban is supposed to be signed by the end of August and the U.S. has accepted that the Taliban sign the agreement as the Islamic Emirates.

“The Russian, China and some other regional countries are expected to become ready as the agreement will be signed in their presence,” said Nazar Mohammad Motmaein, a political commentator.

This comes as both the Afghan government and the close sources to the Taliban accept that the intra-Afghan negotiations will begin after the US-Taliban agreement is signed.