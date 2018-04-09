U.S. to Provide Afghanistan with up to 20 Chinook Helicopters

The U.S. plans to provide Afghanistan with up to 20 Chinook helicopters as part of the four-year plan to bolster the Afghan Air Force, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Kabul, the Defense Ministry Deputy Spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said that the addition of these choppers beside 159 Black Hawks to the Afghan Air Force is vital for rising the capability of the security forces.

According to the Defense Ministry, the helicopters are expected to be handed over to the Afghan government by 2022. The choppers will be used to supply food and military equipment to the security forces in the battlegrounds.

Afghan military experts believe the U.S. military support to Afghanistan has not been enough.

“The U.S. help [to Afghan security forces] is periodic; it increases challenges in the war and reduces supplies,” said military expert Atiqullah Amarkhil.

Strengthening the Afghan Air Force is a central part of the government’s four-year plan to improve the security forces which have struggled to contain the Taliban insurgency since the coalition forces ended its main combat operations in 2014.