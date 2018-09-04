U.S. to Bargain Afghanistan’s Situation With Pakistani Officials

(Last Updated On: September 04, 2018 5:40 pm)

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will bargain Afghanistan’s situation with Pakistani officials in his visit to Islamabad.

Pompeo’s forthcoming visit to Islamabad will be accompanied by General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is the first high-level dialogue between Washington and Islamabad since Imran assumed office following the recently-held General Election.

Before visiting Pakistani officials, the U.S. secretary of state considered the stability of Afghanistan is in interests of all regional countries and Pakistan can play effective role in bringing peace to Afghanistan.

Pompeo is scheduled to meet with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discuss over the recent tensions between Washington and Islamabad.

But the question that remains is will U.S. pressures on Pakistan results an advantage for Afghanistan?

Afghan Senator Gul Ahmad Azami said, “When the pressures on Pakistan would be effective that an international consensus created against Pakistan.”

Recently, the U.S. confirmed it would hold up an additional $300 million in aid to Pakistan, which Qureshi said it would be brought up at the meeting.

Previous rounds of withheld funds have impacted U.S. foreign military sales to Pakistan, including the transfer of up to 16 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters from Amarillo, Texas-based Bell.

Obviously, Pakistan is not happy with the latest cut in military aid. Islamabad desperately needs Washington’s backing for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout to ease its dire economic condition. If the government is left with no other option but to seek the IMF help, it needs the Trump administration’s favour.