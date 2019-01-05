U.S., Taliban to Hold Soon Next Round of Talks on Afghan Peace

The U.S. officials are expected to hold soon next round of talks with the Taliban representatives on the Afghan peace process, sources close to the Taliban said.

Last month, the U.S. officials met with the Taliban delegation in UAE amid diplomatic moves to press for a negotiated end to 17-years of war in Afghanistan.

The special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, led the U.S. team in the talks that included envoys from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia as well as the host country.

However, sources close to the Taliban told Ariana News that there will be no representatives from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the new round of U.S.-Taliban talks which is expected to take place in the near future.

“I believe that the next meeting between the United States and the Taliban will yield positive results,” said Nazar Mohammad Mutmayen, a political analyst based in Kabul.

This comes as Saudi Arabia was expected to host Taliban’s multilateral talks with the U.S. in Jeddah with the presence of Kabul delegation and envoys from Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

However, these countries apparently failed to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table for talks with the delegation of the Afghan government.

Afghanistan ‘s High Peace Council said that they would not dispatch a delegation to Jeddah meeting for as long as the Taliban give them assurance of meeting their negotiating team.

“If we attend this meeting, the talks should be between the Afghan government and the Taliban on the Afghan peace process,” the council’s spokesman Sayed Ehsan Tahiry said.