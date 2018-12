(Last Updated On: December 17, 2018)

The United States and the Taliban representatives will meet today in UAE to discuss the Afghan peace process.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban in a statement said that representatives from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and the UAE will also attend the meeting.

The meeting is a part of diplomatic efforts to resolve the Afghan conflict, which follows at least two rounds of talks between the Taliban representatives and U.S. special envoy for Afghan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar.