U.S., Taliban Reach ‘Agreements In Principle’ on Afghan Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2019)

The U.S. and Taliban officials have reached to “agreements in principle” on key issues for a peace deal that would end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad made remarks after six days of talks with the Taliban in Qatar, where he urged the armed group to enter into direct talks with the Afghan government.

Addressing local media on Monday in Kabul, Khalilzad said that his meeting with Taliban in Doha was much better than previous meetings.

“We made progress on vital issues in our discussions and agreed to agreements in principle on a couple of very important issues. There is a lot more work to be done before we can say we have succeeded in our efforts but I believe for the first time I can say that we have made significant progress,” Khalilzad said.

He said he hopes Afghans seize this opportunity to put political differences aside and deal with “this moment positively and urgently.”

“We have the opportunity to avoid future tragedies, to bring the 40 years of war to an end, to a good end, and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion. I am hopeful that they will,” Khalilzad said.

On Inta-Afghan dialogue, khalilzad said that he has encouraged the Taliban to engage in direct talks with the Afghan government.

“It is our policy to get to intra-Afghan talks. I have conveyed the same message to the Afghan government, that I encouraged intra-Afghan talks,” he said “Afghans need to find a solution to this stalemate on intra-Afghan dialogue. The key for finding the solutions for Afghan problems is at the hands of Afghans now.”

Khalilzad, meanwhile, said that there is a false “narrative” that Afghans are not included in the peace talks.

“That is not true. The Afghan voice is there,” he said. “We have many important issues to consider. A big concern for us is Afghan security and stability. The Afghan people are understandably concerned about their security.”

The envoy stressed that they are working together to get to a “comprehensive ceasefire”.

“We are working with the Afghan government, with international partners, to find implementing mechanisms to reach these goals, Khalilzad said

Khalilzad also rejected the reports of establishing interim government in Afghanistan.

“I did not discuss an interim government with the Taliban,” he said.

The envoy also noted that the United States is in “hurry” to end the ongoing violence in Afghanistan.

“We are in a hurry for the sake of the Afghan people to end the violence as soon as we can. We cannot leave the situation in a state of uncertainty, he said.