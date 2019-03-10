U.S.-Taliban Qatar Talks Enter 14th Day

(Last Updated On: March 10, 2019)

The peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban representatives in Qatar entered its 14th day on Sunday, the two sides yet to reach into a final agreement on foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, sources close the peace negotiations said.

The Taliban sources told Ariana News that the U.S. and the Taliban officials were still discussing on a timeline for U.S. pullout and a guarantee that Afghanistan would not be used against other countries.

A former member of the Taliban, Sayed Akbar Agha said that the Taliban hopes that this round of peace talks with the U.S. could lead into an agreement over the withdrawal of foreign troops.

On Saturday, the U.S. and NATO commander Gen. Scott Miller, who has been part of the negotiations with the Taliban, met with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in Sapidar Palace in Kabul, where he shared recent developments in the peace process and the security situation in the country.

“The government has the authority to take decisions in the peace process and of course our international partners can have their thoughts and recommendations,” said Omid Maisam, Deputy Spokesman of the Chief Executive’s Office.

It comes as President Ghani said that the Taliban’s relationship with Pakistan should be clarified. He said Afghans want guarantee that any peace agreement would lead to security across Afghanistan.