U.S. Taliban Peace Talks Enter Sixth Day

Ariana News

(Last Updated On: January 26, 2019)

Sources close the Taliban told Ariana News that the sides focused on a ceasefire and a mechanism for withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

On Friday, the Taliban sources said the U.S. and the Taliban have reached on an agreement regarding some key issues including foreign troop pullout, the release of some Taliban prisoners and a guarantee that Afghan territory would not be used for hostile acts against the United States and its allies.  

The sources said that the Taliban have also agreed to make a ceasefire with the United States, but not yet with the Afghan government.

The sources noted that the next step for the Taliban would be to declare a truce with Kabul.

