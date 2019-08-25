U.S-Taliban Peace Agreement Won’t End War in Afghanistan: Russian Envoy

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2019)

The Russian Ambassador to Kabul, Alexander Mantetsky said that the Afghan war may not end after a peace agreement.

In an exclusive interview with Ariana News on Sunday, Mantetsky said “There are some reports that parts of the Taliban will not recognize this agreement and there are more than 20 active terrorist organizations in Afghanistan.

Moreover, he considers peace as more important than the presidential election but adds that it is up to Afghan society to decide whether peace is possible in the period before elections or not.

Meanwhile, the ninth round of peace talks between U.S. and Taliban representatives continues in Doha Qatar and both sides are reported to sign a peace agreement in the next few days. U.S. troops pullout from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s anti-terrorist guarantee have been the main focus of this round of talks the U.S.

Russia a global rival for the United States is in favor of full U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan and has been host to two intra-Afghan dialogues which facilitated future talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar.