‘U.S.-Taliban Next Round of Talks to Be Held in Doha in Sep’

(Last Updated On: August 13, 2018 8:08 pm)

A member of Taliban group says the White House diplomacy efforts are proving successful, groundbreaking preliminary talks with the U.S. last month were “very helpful” and that another round will take place in Doha in September.

The Guardian newspaper has written that a senior member of the Taliban’s Quetta Shura told the newspaper that the first round of basic contacts “were very helpful” and “The next round will be more specific and focused on key issues.”

According to U.S. website the Daily Beast, the Taliban negotiators have shown willingness to compromise on the longstanding demand to evict all foreign troops before any negotiations with the Afghan government.

The report claimed that the Taliban could even countenance a remaining U.S. force in the country so long as it was involved in the political process that reached such an agreement.

In the meantime, Afghan political analysts say the peace talks should be accompanied by the preservation of Afghan values.

They stressed that Afghan government must be the main side of negotiations in these talks.

“We emphasize that the peace process should be led by Afghans and Afghan measures and principles should be considered in the process,” Chaman Shah Etimadi, a representative of Ghazni province at the Lower House added.

Four Taliban members met Alice Wells, a senior US state department official, at a hotel in the Qatari capital on 23 July for the first face-to-face talks in seven years.