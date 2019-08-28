U.S.-Taliban Finalized ‘Draft of Peace Agreement’: Sources

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2019)

The U.S. and Taliban negotiators have finalized a draft which is expected to outline the U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan and a certifiable Taliban guarantee to fight against terrorist groups in the war-weary country.

The two sides have held nine rounds of negotiations in Doha, the capital of Qatar, so far.

Sources familiar to the process told Ariana News that a draft agreement is finalized and the two sides are matching the Dari, Pashto, and English versions of the draft.

The peace deal between the two sides is expected to be signed today, August 28, 2019.

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad is also expected to visit Kabul on Wednesday to share the details of the agreement with the Afghan leaders.

It comes as the U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that there is no timeline for U.S. forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference on the sideline of the G7 Summit in France, referring to the negotiations between the U.S. and Taliban negotiators, Trump said that he is no in a rush.

“We’re there, we’re really a peacekeeping force more than anything else, frankly. We could win that war in a very short period of time, but I’m not looking to kill 10 million people, Okay?” he said.

According to reports, an initial withdrawal under the peace deal would include roughly 5,000 of the 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. In exchange, the Taliban would agree to renounce al-Qaeda and to bar it from activities such as fundraising, recruiting, training and operational planning in areas under Taliban control.

The U.S. has lost more than 2,400 soldiers in its longest war, in Afghanistan since the Taliban regime collapsed in 2001, and has spent more than $900 billion on everything from military operations to the construction of roads, bridges and power plants.