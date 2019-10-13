U.S.-Taliban Envoys Discussing to Resume Peace Talks: Report

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2019)

The U.S. and Taliban representatives have begun discussing ways to resume the Afghan peace talks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday quoting people familiar with the discussions.

According to the report, the issue was discussed during a meeting between the Taliban representatives and U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Pakistan earlier this month.

In addition, the two sides have discussed the swap of prisoners. Taliban demanding the release of Anas Haqqani, a high-profile member of the Haqqani network, in exchange for two American professors, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2016.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated on the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Trump added that U.S. troops were supposed to be in Afghanistan for “a short period of time” but they have remained in Afghanistan for close to 19 years.

“It’s time to bring them home,” he said recently.

Apparently, the U.S. President seems to be tired of nearly two-decades of “endless wars” in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday: “The Endless Wars Must End!”