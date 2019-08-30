U.S., Taliban Delegations Agree on a Draft: Sources

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2019)

The ninth round of peace talks between U.S. and Taliban representatives entered its ninth day in Doha, Qatar.

“What prolonged the talks were discussions on how the deal would be implemented,” the spokesman for Taliban political office, Suhail Shaheen told Ariana News.

According to Mr. Shaheen, both sides discussed the controversial issues regarding the implementation mechanism of the agreement for 16 hours until late Thursday night and negotiations would be off for one day on Friday.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with Doha talks claim that both sides have agreed on an 11 article draft which refers to the Taliban group as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

According to these sources, once finalized, the agreement would be signed by U.S secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

However, deputy spokesman for CEO Abdullah Abdullah told Ariana News that any imposed system of government will not be acceptable for the people and the government of Afghanistan.

The ninth round of peace talks is told to be the most crucial round of talks between the U.S and Taliban representative and it is expected that this round would be concluded with a final agreement of peace signed between the United States and the Taliban.