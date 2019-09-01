U.S., Taliban Are At “Threshold Of Agreement”: Khalilzad

(Last Updated On: September 1, 2019)

The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad said on Sunday that the U.S. and Taliban are at “the threshold of an agreement” to end the long-term conflict in the war-weary country.

The sides have been meeting in Doha, the capital of Qatar, since last ten days to conclude a peace deal, in which the U.S. would reduce its troop from around 14000 soldiers to 8000 to 9000 soldiers. In exchange, the Taliban would agree to renounce al-Qaeda and to bar it from activities such as fundraising, recruiting, training and operational planning in areas under Taliban control

“We are at the threshold of an agreement that will reduce violence and open the door for Afghans to sit together to negotiate an honorable and sustainable peace a unified, sovereign Afghanistan that does not threaten the United States, its allies, or any other country,” Khalilzad added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Envoy said that he would travel to Kabul later Sunday “for consultations” with Afghan leaders.

“We have concluded this round of talks with the Taliban in Doha. I will be traveling to Kabul later today (Sunday) for consultations,” he tweeted.

However, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. said on Wednesday, last week, that it’s too early to talk about a full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

He added that any U.S. deal with the Taliban will be based on security conditions on the ground and the Afghan forces aren’t yet able to secure their country without help.