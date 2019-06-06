U.S. Strategy Has Not Been Suitable for Managing ‘19 Years War in Afghanistan’

(Last Updated On: June 6, 2019)

Davit Petrous, the former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), said that the U.S. strategy for managing the 19 years old war in Afghanistan has not been suitable.

The Taliban would never accept direct negations with the Afghan government unless the U.S. reaches an agreement between the Afghans and the Taliban, added Mr. Petrous.

“The policy falls out pretty quickly and you can remain frustrated with the challenges in a place like Afghanistan that we have not been able to withdraw our troops,” said Petrous.

Moreover, Mr. Petrous proposed a suggestion for ending the war in Afghanistan.

This U.S. former official said that first, a conciliation needs to be made between the Afghans and the Taliban for reaching the peace.

“If you could get an agreement with the Taliban that is reasonable but I see no prospects whatsoever to negotiate something that is acceptable when the Taliban even not allow the popularly elected government of Afghanistan to have a representative,” said Petrous.

This comes it is about nine months that Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, is negotiating with the Taliban group for ending up the war in Afghanistan.

Yet the Taliban have not accepted to negotiate with the Afghan government on peace.