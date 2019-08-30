U.S. Soldier Killed in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2019)

A U.S. service member died in Afghanistan on Thursday, the NATO-led Resolute Support said in a statement.

According to the statement, the soldier was killed during combat operations in Afghanistan, August 29, 2019.

The statement did not provide further details regarding the incident.

“In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” the statement added.

It comes as more than 2,400 American soldiers have lost their lives in Afghanistan since the 2001 US-led invasion that toppled the Taliban regime from power.