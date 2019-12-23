U.S. Soldier Killed in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2019)

A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. forces in Afghanistan said in a statement.

The statement said that the American soldier was “killed in action” but did not provide further details on the identity of the victim.

“In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” read the statement.

However, the Taliban militant group has claimed that its fighters carried out a blast in the Safar Bai area of Chahar Dara district in northern Kunduz province in which a U.S. soldier was killed and two others including an Afghan commando were wounded.

Meanwhile, the Afghan army has rejected all the claims made by the Taliban.

This is the 18th U.S. soldier who is being killed in Afghanistan this year. It is noteworthy that currently there are 13,000 American troops are in Afghanistan.