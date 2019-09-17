U.S. Soldier Killed in Action in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 17, 2019)

A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan on Monday, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said in a statement.

The identity of the service member is being withheld pending family notification.

“In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member is being withheld until 24 hours after family notification is complete,” the statement said.

The soldier is the 17th U.S. service member who is being killed in combat operations this year.

It comes as more than 2,400 American soldiers have lost their lives in Afghanistan since the 2001 US-led invasion that toppled the Taliban regime from power.