U.S. Service Member Killed in Small Arms Fire

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2019)

A U.S. Service member has been killed in Afghanistan in “enemy small arms fire,” the NATO’s Resolute Support (RS) mission confirmed in a statement.

“In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete. We will share additional information as appropriate,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the incident is under investigation.

This is the second U.S. soldier killed in action in Afghanistan this year.