Breaking News

U.S. Service Member Killed in Small Arms Fire

Ariana News Leave a comment 1 Views

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2019)

A U.S. Service member has been killed in Afghanistan in “enemy small arms fire,” the NATO’s Resolute Support (RS) mission confirmed in a statement.

“In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete. We will share additional information as appropriate,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the incident is under investigation.

This is the second U.S. soldier killed in action in Afghanistan this year.

Tags

About Ariana News

Check Also

Taliban Holds Fresh Round of Talks with U.S. Officials in Qatar

(Last Updated On: January 21, 2019) The Taliban representatives on Monday met with the U.S. …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News