U.S. Service Member Killed in Apparent Insider Attack in Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2018)

A U.S. service member was killed and another was wounded in an apparent insider attack in Kabul on Saturday, the Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

“Initial reports indicate the attacker was a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. Initial reports also indicate the attacker was immediately killed by other Afghan Forces,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the incident was being investigated and the wounded service member was in a stable condition, but did not release the identity of the service member who had been killed.

The attack is the latest in a series of “green-on-blue” attacks in which members of the Afghan forces have killed U.S. or coalition advisers this year and follows the death of a Czech soldier in western Herat province last month.