U.S. Service Member Killed in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 4, 2018)

A U.S. service member assigned to the NATO mission in Afghanistan was killed on Thursday, the Resolute Support said.

“One U.S. service member assigned to the NATO Resolute Support mission was killed in Afghanistan on October 4,” the mission said in a press release.

The incident is under investigation, Resolute Support added.

“We mourn and honor the sacrifice of our service member,” said Resolute Support and United States Forces Afghanistan Commanding Gen. Scott Miller. “We remain committed.”

The service member’s name is being withheld for 24 hours in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy.

According to the latest data available from the NATO mission, just over 8,475 U.S. personnel are assigned to Resolute Support.

The U.S. military mission in Afghanistan is focused mainly on supporting and advising Afghan forces, as well as fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups like the Islamic State’s affiliate in eastern Afghanistan.