A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

According to the statement, the identity of the victim and details about the incident will be shared at a later stage.

With the new incident, the U.S. combat death toll rises to eight this year.

More than 2,200 American soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan since the 2001 US-led invasion that toppled the Taliban regime from power.