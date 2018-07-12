U.S. Service Member Killed Following Combat Operation in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2018 9:17 pm)

A U.S. service member died on Tuesday of a wound sustained during a combat operation in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military confirmed in a statement.

According to the statement released by the U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, an Afghan security force member was killed and several were wounded in the incident.

” In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification is complete,” it said.

This is the fourth American military fatality in Afghanistan this year after a U.S. military service member was killed and two others were wounded in an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistan, July 07.