U.S. Service Member Dies in Non-Combat Incident in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2018)

An American service member has died in a non-combat-related incident in Afghanistan, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said in a statement on Friday, without offering further information.

The statement said that the incident happened on Thursday and is being investigated.

The service member’s identity was being withheld until his family could be notified.

Resolute Support mission is being engaged in training, advising and assisting the Afghan military forces consisting of thousands of troops in war-torn Afghanistan.

The latest death brings the number of U.S. service members who have died in Afghanistan to 15.