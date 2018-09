(Last Updated On: September 04, 2018 8:29 pm)

A U.S. service member died in a “non-combat related incident” in eastern Afghanistan, NATO military headquarters in Kabul said on Tuesday.

No details were given, and the incident is under investigation, according to U.S. Forces Afghanistan.

The name of the service member has not yet been released, pending next-of-kin notification.

The incident came a day after one service member was killed and another wounded in eastern Afghanistan in what NATO said appeared to be an insider attack.