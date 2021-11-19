World
U.S. senators move to block $650 mln arms sale to Saudi Arabia
A group of U.S. senators are opposing the Biden administration’s first major arms sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over Riyadh’s involvement in the conflict in Yemen, three senators announced on Thursday, Reuters reported.
A joint resolution of disapproval to block a proposed $650 million in U.S. arms sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was introduced by Republicans Rand Paul and Mike Lee, as well as Bernie Sanders who caucuses with Democrats.
While many U.S. lawmakers consider Saudi Arabia an important partner in the Middle East, they have criticized the country for its involvement in the war in Yemen, a conflict considered one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. They have refused to approve many military sales for the kingdom without assurances U.S. equipment would not be used to kill civilians.
According to the report activists have said Saudi Arabia has lobbied heavily against extending a mandate of United Nation investigators who have documented possible war crimes in Yemen by both the Riyadh-led coalition and the Houthi movement.
The package which was approved by the State Department would include 280 AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), 596 LAU-128 Missile Rail Launchers (MRL) along with containers and support equipment, spare parts, U.S. government and contractor engineering and technical support.
In a statement Paul said, “this sale that could accelerate an arms race in the Middle East and jeopardize the security of our military technologies.”
“As the Saudi government continues to wage its devastating war in Yemen and repress its own people, we should not be rewarding them with more arms sales,” said Sanders in the joint statement.
Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N) makes the missiles, read the report.
The Biden administration has said it adopted a policy of selling only defensive weapons to the Gulf ally.
When the State Department approved the sale a spokesman said the sale “is fully consistent with the administration’s pledge to lead with diplomacy to end the conflict in Yemen.” The air-to-air missiles ensure “Saudi Arabia has the means to defend itself from Iranian-backed Houthi air attacks,” he said.
State Department approval of a sale is not necessarily the indication of a signed contract, Reuters reported.
British Columbia sees death toll rising from massive flood; Ottawa pledges aid
The death toll from massive floods and landslides that devastated parts of British Columbia in Canada is set to rise, with the Canadian province declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday and the federal government promising major help.
Authorities have confirmed one death after torrential rains and mudslides destroyed roads and left several mountain towns isolated. At least three people are missing and about 18,000 people are displaced in the Pacific Coast province, Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told Reuters.
“We expect to confirm even more fatalities in the coming days,” British Columbia Premier John Horgan said, describing the calamity as a once-in-500-year event.
“We will bring in travel restrictions and ensure that transportation of essential goods and medical and emergency services are able to reach the communities that need them,” Horgan told a news conference, urging people not to hoard supplies.
The floods and mudslides also severed access to the country’s largest port in Vancouver, disrupting already strained global supply chains.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would help the province recover from what he called a “terrible, terrible disaster.”
Ottawa is sending hundreds of air force personnel to aid the recovery and “there are thousands more on standby,” Trudeau told reporters in Washington ahead of a U.S.-Canada-Mexico summit on Thursday.
Some affected towns are in remote mountain areas with limited access and freezing temperatures.
US Northwest, Canada devastated by floods, 1 death reported
As many parts of western Washington began drying out Tuesday after a storm that dumped rain for days, waters in some areas continued rising, more people were urged to evacuate and crews worked to restore power and reopen roads.
Officials in the small city of Sumas, Washington, near the Canada border called the flood damage there devastating, The Associated Press reported.
Officials said on Facebook Tuesday that hundreds of people had been evacuated and estimated that 75% of homes had water damage.
Across the border, the body of a woman was recovered from a landslide northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia, near Lillooet that was triggered by record rainfall. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at least two other people were reported missing, AP reported.
Fast-rising water levels from a Sumas River in Washington state overwhelmed rescuers in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Tuesday, where 1,100 homes were evacuated. Those residents joined thousands of others in the province who were forced from their homes by floods or landslides starting Sunday night.
Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said Tuesday that impassable highways were creating havoc as authorities tried to get people to evacuation sites.
“It breaks my heart to see what’s going on in our city,” he said.
Crews partially reopened the West Coast’s main north-south highway, Interstate 5, near Bellingham, Washington, following its complete closure overnight because of mudslide debris. The northbound lanes remained closed Tuesday evening as crews continued working.
At the height of the storm, more than 158,000 electrical customers in western Washington on Monday had no power as wind speeds reached 96 kph.
Schools shut indefinitely as Delhi pollution hits ‘dangerous levels’
India’s government has shut down schools indefinitely and urged people to work from home as air pollution levels in the capital reached dangerous highs.
Delhi, which is home to about 20 million people, is one of the world’s most polluted cities and every winter is cloaked in a thick blanket of smog.
On Tuesday, an Indian court ordered all educational institutions to remain shut until further notice.
Trucks, except those carrying essential goods, have also been barred from entering Delhi and most construction activities have been stopped in the capital.
India’s government also said that at least 50 percent of government workers have been told to work from home and encouraged the private sector to do the same.
