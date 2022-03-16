World
U.S. Senate unanimously condemns Putin as war criminal
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal, a rare show of unity in the deeply divided Congress, Reuters reported.
The resolution, introduced by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and backed by senators of both parties, encouraged the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and other nations to target the Russian military in any investigation of war crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, read the report.
“All of us in this chamber joined together, with Democrats and Republicans, to say that Vladimir Putin cannot escape accountability for the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor ahead of the vote.
According to Reuters Russia calls its actions a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Putin has also called the country a U.S. colony with a puppet regime and no tradition of independent statehood.
Moscow has not captured any of the 10 biggest cities in the country following its incursion that began on Feb. 24, the largest assault on a European state since 1945, Reuters reported.
World
Elon Musk challenges Putin to single combat over Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat” for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.
Bloomberg reported that Musk proposed the challenge in a short Twitter thread on Monday.
“I hereby challenge [Putin] to single combat,” Musk said in his tweet. “Stakes are [Ukraine].”
Musk also tagged the Kremlin’s official account in a follow-up tweet to his initial offer.
“Do you agree to this fight?” Musk asked the Kremlin.
Musk has recently expressed his opinion on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, sharing a video of him speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 5, according to Bloomberg News.
World
Turkmen leader’s son wins presidency in snap vote
Serdar Berdymukhamedov, the son of outgoing Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, won a snap election with 73% of the vote and will succeed his father, the Central Asian nation’s Central Election Commission said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
The victory of 40-year-old Serdar Berdymukhamedov was widely expected after his father elevated him to the No.2 position in the country as a deputy prime minister, clearly indicating that he was the designated successor, Reuters reported.
There are no strong political opposition groups in the gas-rich desert nation of six million which borders Iran and Afghanistan in the south.
Eight other candidates ran in the election, some of them largely unknown low-level public servants. Under the Turkmen constitution, the president is elected for a seven-year term.
Serdar Berdymukhamedov is commonly referred to by local media as “the son of the nation,” while his 64-year-old father – who intends to stay on as the speaker of the upper house – is known as Arkadag, or Protector, Reuters reported.
World
US warns China against helping Russia as sanctions mount
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday raised concerns about China’s alignment with Russia in a seven-hour meeting with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi as Washington warned of the isolation and penalties Beijing will face if it helps Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting took place in Rome as the United States told allies in NATO and several Asian countries that China had signaled its willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia to support its war, Reuters reported.
After talks ended, the White House issued a short statement, noting that Sullivan raised a “range of issues in US-China relations, with substantial discussion of Russia’s war against Ukraine.”
“Should they (China) provide military or other assistance, that of course, violates sanctions or supports the war efforts, there will be significant consequences,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
Before the talks, US officials had said Sullivan planned to warn of the isolation China could face globally if it continued to support Russia.
Chinese companies defying US restrictions on exports to Russia may be cut off from American equipment and software they need to make their products, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last week.
China is the world’s-largest exporter, the European Union’s largest trading partner, and the top foreign supplier of goods to the United States. Any pressure on Chinese trade could have economic effects on the United States and its allies.
US officials told Reuters on Sunday that Russia had asked China for military equipment after its invasion, sparking concern within President Joe Biden’s administration that Beijing might undermine Western efforts to aid Ukraine by helping to strengthen Moscow’s military.
Russia denied it had asked China’s for military assistance and said it has sufficient military clout to fulfill all of its aims in Ukraine.
