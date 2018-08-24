U.S. Seeks ‘Decisive Action’ against Terrorists Operating in Pakistan

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2018 5:55 pm)

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on Pakistan to take “decisive action” against all terrorists operating in the country.

Pompeo has made remarks in a phone call with new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement on Thursday.

The U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in the statement that Pompeo, in his conversation with Imran Khan, also spoke about Pakistan’s “vital” role in promoting the peace process in Afghanistan.

“Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and wished him success. Secretary Pompeo expressed his willingness to work with the new government towards a productive bilateral relationship,” she said in the statement. “Secretary Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process.”

Following the issue, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammad Faisal in a tweet said that his country has taken strong exception to the “factually incorrect” statement the United States State Department issued on a telephone call between U.S. Secretary of and Imran Khan.

“There was no mention at all in the conversation about terrorists operating in Pakistan. This should be immediately corrected,” he tweeted.

However, Nauert said the U.S. government stands by its statement. She described the call as “good” and said Pompeo expressed willingness to work with Imran Khan toward a “productive bilateral relationship”.

This comes as some Pakistani media have reported that Pompeo is likely to visit Islamabad on September 5, to hold talks with leader of the Pakistan’s new administration.