U.S. Secretary of State Pushes Peace Talks on Unannounced Visit to Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 09, 2018 7:28 pm)

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated Washington’s call for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban after making a surprise visit to Kabul on Monday.

Mike Pompeo in his first visit to Afghanistan met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah where he stressed on his country’s support to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace talks.

“The United States will support, facilitate and participate in these discussions,” Pompeo said as cited by the Associated Press, stressing that any talks would be “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.”

“The region and the world are all tired of what are taking place here in the same way that the Afghan people are no longer interested in seeing war,” Pompeo added.

Monday’s visit was marked Pompeo’s first to Afghanistan since he became the U.S. Secretary of State in April.