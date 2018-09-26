U.S. Secretary of State Criticizes Iran for Recruiting Afghans to Fight War in Syria

U.S. Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo has criticized the Iranian regime for recruiting Afghan youths to fight in Syria’s war.

“The regime recruits impoverished youth in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan. It peddles a seductive vision of martyrdom to them and then ships them off to Syria to fight at the direction of Qasem Soleimani and his Qods Force. The regime has enticed Afghan children as young as 14 to take on the fight in Syria,” Pompeo said at UN Nuclear Iran Summit.

Meanwhile, U.S. ambassador to United Nations, Nikki Haley has expressed deep concern over human trafficking, calling it contrary to the international principles.

“We want every UN member state to commit to action. The global call to action ask every country to pledge to develop action plans for addressing drug supply and demand, treatment options and international cooperation,” Haley added.

According to a report published by Human Rights Watch last year, children as young as 14 are serving in the Fatemiyoun Division. “Under international law, recruiting children under the age of 15 to participate actively in hostilities is a war crime,” as the authors of the report contend.